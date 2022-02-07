HERNDON, Va., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fierce Software is excited to announce new partnership with enterprise open source disruptor, Liquibase. With a constantly evolving IT market, increasing expenses, and growing demands, Fierce Software chooses their partners carefully with public sector customers in mind.
Liquibase, the company behind the most powerful open source database change automation solution, ensures fast, safe database deployments while making it easy to enforce governance and compliance for companies around the world. Supporting 33 database platforms, Liquibase automation tools have been downloaded over 75 million times help teams create a repeatable database CI/CD across the enterprise. Liquibase Enterprise software includes a patented tool that forecasts database deployments so teams can find and fix schema mistakes faster.
Fierce Software is the first partner in the Liquibase public sector partner channel. "Our new relationship with Liquibase is a huge puzzle piece in place for Fierce, as we continue to grow as a trusted innovation broker in the public sector with proven, enterprise open source technologies," said Eric Updegrove, General Manager of Fierce Software. "We look forward to assisting our customers scale their modern workloads with Liquibase."
With this new partnership, Fierce Software strengthens their portfolio of some of the most well-known and respected enterprise open source companies. Fierce Software is on its way to becoming the one stop shop for end-to-end solutions that save time and money and increase innovation.
"We are excited to partner with Fierce Software. They are visionaries in leveraging the power of open source to drive value for government teams. Together, we can deliver innovative solutions that accelerate the software development process for our public sector customers."" said Dion Cornett, CEO of Liquibase.
About Fierce Software
Fierce Software, http://www.fiercesw.com, is a small, women-owned value added reseller (VAR) and trusted IT solutions provider focused on providing customers with products and technologies that help organizations to reach their goals more effectively at a lower cost. Fierce Software represents vendors that drive innovation forward, while driving costs down.
About Liquibase
Liquibase, https://www.liquibase.com, the company behind the most powerful open source database change management solution, helps teams release software faster and safer by bringing database changes into existing CI/CD automation. Without automation, CI/CD fails at the database. By using a repeatable process to easily create, validate, trace, and audit database changes from development through production, teams reduce security risks and costly errors.
The Liquibase open source project began in 2006 and has over 75 million downloads. Follow Liquibase on Twitter and LinkedIn. See the Liquibase project on GitHub.
