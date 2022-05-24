Dynatrace hosted the annual NORAM Partner Awards, named Fierce Software Federal Partner of the Year 2022
HERNDON, Va., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fierce Software, a value-added reseller and solutions provider of Enterprise Open Source products and services, was proud to announce it has been named Federal Partner of the Year by Dynatrace, the software intelligence leader. This award was part of the Dynatrace Amplify 2022 Conference and was announced during the afternoon keynote at the virtual conference on May 12th, 2022.
Fierce Software was honored for its dedication to providing innovative Open Source solutions to customers in the US Public Sector. Specifically, Fierce Software was recognized for enabling exceptional growth in the US Federal Government vertical over the past year through collaboration with Dynatrace.
"I'm delighted that Fierce Software has been awarded the highly prestigious Federal Partner of the Year Award, NORAM. With complete dedication and passion for providing the highest industry standards, security controls, and best practices, we look forward to continued success with this outstanding team." – Troy Wright, VP NORAM Partners
"We are very proud and honored to receive this recognition from our partners at Dynatrace." Says Eric Updegrove, GM & SVP of Fierce Software. "Dynatrace is an extremely important component in the DevSecOps solution-set we offer our public sector customers."
About Fierce Software:
Fierce Software is a small, woman-owned value-added reseller (VAR) and trusted IT solutions provider focused on providing customers with products and technologies that help organizations to reach their goals more effectively at a lower cost. Fierce Software represents vendors that drive innovation forward while driving costs down.
