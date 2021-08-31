ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB) today announced the names of fifteen public health departments that have achieved accreditation or reaccreditation status, after completion of a systematic review process against national standards. These health departments demonstrated their commitment to quality improvement during the evolving COVID-19 pandemic
Health departments are the backbone of the public health system and drivers of health and safety in their communities. Building capacity in quality and performance improvement, accountability and emergency preparedness is essential in our collective COVID-19 response, especially as new variants emerge. Accreditation fosters these qualities and builds a foundation for responding to this public health threat and the next.
"Lios Enchim Ania Vu, the Pascua Yaqui Tribe is honored to receive accreditation through PHAB," said Reuben Howard, Health Director of the Pascua Yaqui Tribe Health Department. "The accreditation process prepared us to quickly respond to the COVID-19 pandemic by encouraging us to examine and update our Public Health Codes and internal processes regarding infectious disease. Our accreditation would not have been possible without the support and guidance of our Tribal leadership and the voices of the Tribal members we serve."
"Maintaining accreditation for the Green River District Health Department shows our unwavering commitment to the health of our community, especially during this time," said Clayton Horton, Public Health Director of Green River District Health Department. "Investing in quality improvement makes our department and wonderful staff more nimble and prepared to respond to public health needs."
PHAB, the non-governmental, non-profit organization that administers the national accrediting program, aims to transform and protect public health practice by championing performance improvement, strong infrastructure, and innovation.
"Despite emerging and ongoing challenges of COVID-19, health departments are continuing to show their promise to protecting the health of their communities," said PHAB President and CEO Paul Kuehnert, DNP, RN, FAAN. "With the spotlight on health departments during this time, accreditation helps departments respond to public health emergencies.
National initial accreditation was awarded August 24, 2021 to:
- Athens City-County Health Department, OH
- Butler County General Health District, OH
- Geauga Public Health, OH
- Hocking County Health Department, OH
- Klamath County Public Health, OR
- Nevada County Public Health, CA
- Oakland County Health Division, MI
- Pascua Yaqui Tribe Health Department, AZ
National reaccreditation was awarded August 24, 2021 to:
- Allegany County Health Department, MD
- Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, IL
- Clinton County Health Department, NY
- Cobb & Douglas Public Health, GA
- Green River District Health Department, KY
- Harford County Health Department, MD
- Worcester County Health Department, MD
Learn more about PHAB and accreditation at http://www.phaboard.org.
