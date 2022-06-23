Prestigious International Awards Program Recognizes Standout AI and Machine Learning Solutions and Companies
LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AI Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market, today announced the results of its fifth annual AI Breakthrough Awards program, showcasing technologies and companies that drive innovation and exemplify the best in artificial intelligence related technology solutions across the globe.
The AI Breakthrough Awards program is the premier awards and recognition platform founded to recognize artificial intelligence related technology innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world.
The annual awards program honors AI excellence, innovation and success in a range of AI and machine learning related categories, including AI and Machine Learning Platforms, Smart Robotics, Business Intelligence and Analytics, Natural Language Processing, industry specific AI applications and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,950 nominations from over 18 different countries throughout the world.
"As hardware, processing power and storage capacities have rocketed into the stratosphere, so has companies' ability to solve complex, real-world business problems through the application of Machine Learning and AI techniques and algorithms," said James Johnson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. "AI is delivering new benefits and efficiencies to organizations around the world through new automation capabilities, greater ease of use and accessibility, and a wider variety of well-established vertical applications and use cases. We are thrilled to recognize the breakthrough AI innovators driving these benefits in our fifth annual AI Breakthrough Awards program. Congratulations to all of our 2022 AI Breakthrough Award winners circle."
All award nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the AI industry, with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of considerations, including innovation, design and user-experience, as well as overall technological advancement for their respective categories.
The 2022 AI Breakthrough Award winners include:
Industry Leadership
Best AI Tool for Developers: Grammarly, Grammarly for Developers
Best AI Solution for Big Data: Devron
AI Hardware Innovation Award: DDN AI400X2
Best Cognitive Communications Solution: Globality
Best AI Startup: Hive
Best Overall AI Company: H2O.ai
AI Platforms
Best Machine Learning Company: BigID
Machine Learning Innovation Award: AdTheorent
Best Deep Learning Company: Q.ai, a Forbes company
AI Platform Innovation Award: Liqid
Best Overall AI Platform: Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Qualcomm 7th Gen AI Engine on Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform
Business Intelligence & Analytics
Best Predictive Analytics Platform: Zesty.ai
Best Predictive Analytics Solution: Xactly Corporation
AI-based Analytics Innovation Award: Marchex
Best Overall AI-based Analytics Solution: Cognigy
Natural Language Processing (NLP)
Best Text to Speech Solution: Verbit
Best NLP Platform: Sensory
Best Natural Language Generation Platform: LinkSquares
Best Overall NLP Company: Eigen Technologies
Virtual Agents & Bots
Best Informational Bot Solution: TELUS International, TELUS International Assistant (iTIA)
Chatbot Innovation Award: Capgemini
Best Chatbot Solution: Verint
Best Virtual Agent Solution: Infinitus Systems, Inc., Eva
Best Overall Bot Solution: Moveworks
Robotics
Innovation Award for Cognitive Robotics: Intuition Robotics
Innovation Award for Smart Robotics: SoftBank Robotics America, Whiz
Best Robotics Sensing Solution: RoboSense
Computer Vision
Best Overall Computer Vision Solution: NetApp
Computer Vision Innovation Award: Clarifai
Best Overall Computer Vision Company: Chooch
Decision Intelligence & Management
Decision Intelligence Innovation Award: Aera Technology
Best Decision Intelligence Company: Socure
MLOps/AIOps
AIOps Solution of the Year: Relish, Relish Invoice AI
MLOps Innovation of the Year: Arize AI
MLOps Company of the Year: Robust Intelligence
Robotic Process Automation (RPA)
Robotic Process Innovation Award: HGS, HGS Agent X
Best Robotic Process Automation Company: Kryon-Nintex
Biometrics
Best Overall Biometrics Solution: BioMech
Vertical Industry Applications
Best AI-based Solution for CyberSecurity: ActiveFence
Best AI-based Solution for Fraud Prevention: Moody's Analytics
Best AI-based Solution for Real Estate: Convex
Best AI-based Solution for Healthcare: InspectifAI
Best AI-based Solution for Transportation: Gatik
Best AI-based Solution for Manufacturing: Aizon
Best AI-based Solution for Advertising: Skai
Best AI-based Solution for Workforce Management: Legion Technologies
Best AI-based Solution for Retail: InMoment
Best AI-based Solution for Agriculture: Beewise
Best AI-based Solution for Engineering: mabl
Best AI-based Solution for Data Science: Austin Data Labs
