Prestigious International Awards Program Recognizes Standout AI and Machine Learning Solutions and Companies

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AI Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market, today announced the results of its fifth annual AI Breakthrough Awards program, showcasing technologies and companies that drive innovation and exemplify the best in artificial intelligence related technology solutions across the globe.

The AI Breakthrough Awards program is the premier awards and recognition platform founded to recognize artificial intelligence related technology innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world.

The annual awards program honors AI excellence, innovation and success in a range of AI and machine learning related categories, including AI and Machine Learning Platforms, Smart Robotics, Business Intelligence and Analytics, Natural Language Processing, industry specific AI applications and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,950 nominations from over 18 different countries throughout the world.

"As hardware, processing power and storage capacities have rocketed into the stratosphere, so has companies' ability to solve complex, real-world business problems through the application of Machine Learning and AI techniques and algorithms," said James Johnson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. "AI is delivering new benefits and efficiencies to organizations around the world through new automation capabilities, greater ease of use and accessibility, and a wider variety of well-established vertical applications and use cases. We are thrilled to recognize the breakthrough AI innovators driving these benefits in our fifth annual AI Breakthrough Awards program. Congratulations to all of our 2022 AI Breakthrough Award winners circle."

All award nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the AI industry, with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of considerations, including innovation, design and user-experience, as well as overall technological advancement for their respective categories.

The 2022 AI Breakthrough Award winners include:

Industry Leadership

Best AI Tool for Developers: Grammarly, Grammarly for Developers

Best AI Solution for Big Data: Devron

AI Hardware Innovation Award: DDN AI400X2

Best Cognitive Communications Solution: Globality

Best AI Startup: Hive

Best Overall AI Company: H2O.ai    

AI Platforms

Best Machine Learning Company: BigID

Machine Learning Innovation Award: AdTheorent

Best Deep Learning Company: Q.ai, a Forbes company

AI Platform Innovation Award: Liqid    

Best Overall AI Platform: Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Qualcomm 7th Gen AI Engine on Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform

Business Intelligence & Analytics

Best Predictive Analytics Platform: Zesty.ai    

Best Predictive Analytics Solution: Xactly Corporation    

AI-based Analytics Innovation Award: Marchex    

Best Overall AI-based Analytics Solution: Cognigy    

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Best Text to Speech Solution: Verbit

Best NLP Platform: Sensory    

Best Natural Language Generation Platform: LinkSquares

Best Overall NLP Company: Eigen Technologies

Virtual Agents & Bots

Best Informational Bot Solution: TELUS International, TELUS International Assistant (iTIA)

Chatbot Innovation Award: Capgemini

Best Chatbot Solution: Verint    

Best Virtual Agent Solution: Infinitus Systems, Inc., Eva

Best Overall Bot Solution: Moveworks

Robotics

Innovation Award for Cognitive Robotics: Intuition Robotics

Innovation Award for Smart Robotics: SoftBank Robotics America, Whiz

Best Robotics Sensing Solution: RoboSense

Computer Vision

Best Overall Computer Vision Solution: NetApp

Computer Vision Innovation Award: Clarifai

Best Overall Computer Vision Company: Chooch

Decision Intelligence & Management

Decision Intelligence Innovation Award: Aera Technology

Best Decision Intelligence Company: Socure

MLOps/AIOps

AIOps Solution of the Year: Relish, Relish Invoice AI

MLOps Innovation of the Year: Arize AI

MLOps Company of the Year: Robust Intelligence

Robotic Process Automation (RPA)

Robotic Process Innovation Award: HGS, HGS Agent X

Best Robotic Process Automation Company: Kryon-Nintex

Biometrics

Best Overall Biometrics Solution: BioMech

Vertical Industry Applications

Best AI-based Solution for CyberSecurity: ActiveFence

Best AI-based Solution for Fraud Prevention: Moody's Analytics

Best AI-based Solution for Real Estate: Convex

Best AI-based Solution for Healthcare: InspectifAI

Best AI-based Solution for Transportation: Gatik

Best AI-based Solution for Manufacturing: Aizon

Best AI-based Solution for Advertising: Skai    

Best AI-based Solution for Workforce Management: Legion Technologies

Best AI-based Solution for Retail: InMoment

Best AI-based Solution for Agriculture: Beewise

Best AI-based Solution for Engineering: mabl    

Best AI-based Solution for Data Science: Austin Data Labs    

###

About AI Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, NLP, Vision, Biometrics and more. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com.

Media Contact

James Johnson, AI Breakthrough, 213.255.3658, james@aibreakthroughawards.com

Twitter

 

SOURCE AI Breakthrough

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.