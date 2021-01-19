- More than 60 international speakers will attend the conference in-person in Riyadh, another 80 will join virtually from around the world, including from FII hubs - Leading investors, senior executives, include His Excellency Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Governor of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and FII Institute Chairman, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance, David Solomon, Chairman & CEO of Goldman Sachs, Thomas Gottstein, CEO of Credit Suisse Group, James Gorman, Chairman & CEO of Morgan Stanley, Masayoshi Son, Chairman & CEO of Softbank Group, and Jean Lemierre, Chairman of the Board of Directors, BNP Paribas.