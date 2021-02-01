SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FIIDO Technology Development Co., LTD, creators of D11 and other high-performance electric bicycles products, is proud to announce the opening of the overseas warehouses in New York and California. The overseas warehouses of FIIDO opened on December will serve tons of customers placing orders on our official websites. In addition to handling product delivering matters, FIIDO overseas warehouses will also specialize in the after-sales service.
The sales manager responsible for the entire shipments in the US, Caroline, says there's no better time to open new warehouses than now. There are many opportunities that exist in today's market, especially for riders in demand of an electric moped.
After weeks of preparation and the cooperation of all parties, the overseas warehouses were ultimately rolled out in New York and California last month. For American customers, the hot sale models including D11 and M1, D4S, and D2S can be purchased online at fiido.com and then shipped directly from two overseas warehouses in NY or CA.
It's worth noting that the D11 and M1 are beyond all praise for the eye-catching design and practical functions, which have attracted multitudinous loyal fans, so the overseas warehouses are undoubtedly of great significance to them. The brand-new warehouses in the US provides timely delivery service, allowing people to receive our products in a much shorter period of time.
"We feel excited and take great pride in announcing the establishment of the overseas warehouses in the US," said Mr Wang, CEO and founder of FIIDO.
"Compared with the previous timeliness, customers will be able to obtain the e-bikes or accessories ordered on our official site about two weeks earlier."
