Fiix has announced the launch of Fiix Foresight, the first and only AI engine for maintenance. Foresight fuses the benefits of industrial AI— data capture, pattern detection, analysis, and real-time insights— with Fiix’s market-leading maintenance platform into an easy-to-use, no coding required system purpose-built to help maintenance teams proactively detect problems, identify opportunities for improvement and make quick, data-based decisions. (CNW Group/Fiix Inc.)