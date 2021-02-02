IRVING, Texas, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- File & ServeXpress (FSX), the longest-tenured eFiling company in the world, announces that veteran technology executive Kendall Miller was promoted to Chief Operating Officer on January 1st. For just over a year, Kendall was the company's Chief Technology Officer after a short engagement as an IT consultant.
"2020 was a challenging year for many companies, and for FSX, Kendall not only helped us navigate a Russian cyber-attack and a pandemic, he implemented technology improvements including moving our File & Serve system to the Cloud. These successful responses and actions immediately caught my attention," said Tammy Carter, Chief Executive Officer for FSX. "We are excited to expand Kendall's role to COO. Now, we have our sights on some exciting and game-changing business strategies and technology solutions for our customers."
Most recently, Miller founded Gibraltar Software – a software product company that provides high-volume software diagnostics for customers worldwide. Prior to founding Gibraltar, Miller held several IT leadership roles including Chief Information Officer of Benelogic, LLC. Kendall has a Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering from the University of Illinois.
Kendall will bring important customer values to effectively manage the daily operations at FSX and support the growing needs of the company's legal and judicial clients.
About File & ServeXpress, LLC.
With 30 years of experience, File & ServeXpress is the longest-tenured provider of eFiling and eService technology and services, focused exclusively on the needs of law firms and courts. File & ServeXpress provides law firms and courts with solutions that enable them to interact and simplify the judicial workflow for the entire lifecycle of their cases. The File & ServeXpress solutions support all roles in the firm from managing partners to paralegals as well as government agencies and self-represented litigants. The company also maintains over 80 million documents, files and serves into 1,300 courts, and supports a user base of 200,000 users across 30 states and the District of Columbia.
