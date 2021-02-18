ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- odix, an Israel based cybersecurity company has announced that FileWall, its flagship security add-on to defend against ransomware for Microsoft 365 Mail attachments (Exchange Online) is now available in the CloudBlue catalog.
CloudBlue, an Ingram Micro company, provides a hyperscale platform for a large ecosystem of digital service providers, technology distributors, managed services providers, and value-added resellers.
Placement in the CloudBlue catalog, following FileWall's successful launch in the Microsoft Appsource, extends the availability of an essential ransomware protection tool to a premier ecosystem of more than 80,000 resellers around the world who look to enhance Microsoft 365's security for their internal use as well as their customers.
FileWall's addition to the CloudBlue catalog positions odix among 42 leading security vendors providing approximately 60 cyber protection products in their marketplace.
As the recent SolarWinds attack has made clear, "Office 365's popularity and widespread adoption makes it a target for attackers," Joseph Blankenship, VP, research director, security & risk at Forrester Research. "These are attacks against individual users and organizations, attempting to steal authentication credentials and access systems."
With Microsoft controlling the lion's share of the enterprise email and authoring market, with nearly 88% of the $18.2 billion market in 2019, according to Gartner, the need for third party security solutions to complement Microsoft 365 deployment has never been stronger.
According to odix CBO Ari Leon Fruchter "With FileWall's inclusion into the CloudBlue catalog odix is making its dynamic native-level Microsoft 365 security solution accessible to the broadest market of MSP's and CSP's worldwide. It is truly an honor to have our product listed in in this platform and we look forward to using CloudBlue to engage the MSP & CSP community to enhance malware & ransomware protection and prevent the threat of zero-day attacks."
odix develops and markets advanced anti-malware tools based on its patented Content Disarm and Reconstruction (TrueCDR™) technology for preventative cybersecurity in enterprises of all sizes. odix technology prevents the malware infiltration to organizational networks by removing all malicious code from a wide range of file types. Uniquely, odix protects files from unknown attacks, where legacy solutions fall short.
odix solutions are trusted by enterprises in diverse sectors such as industrial, finance, insurance, government and others. odix operates from its headquarters in Israel and regional offices in the U.S. and Europe.
