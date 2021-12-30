(PRNewsfoto/Kuznicki Law PLLC)

(PRNewsfoto/Kuznicki Law PLLC)

 By Kuznicki Law PLLC

CEDARHURST, N.Y., Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues this alert to shareholders of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NasdaqGS: CTXS), if they purchased the Company's shares between January 22, 2020 and October 6, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Shareholders have until January 18, 2022 to file lead plaintiff applications in the securities class action lawsuit.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact us at https://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nasdaqgs-ctxs/

Kuznicki Law PLLC is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

