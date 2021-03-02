NEW YORK, Mar. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fillogic, the Logistics-as-a-Service platform for retailers, announced today it has raised $2.5 million in seed round funding led by James McCann, Chairman and CEO of Food Retail Ventures who will be joining the Fillogic Board. Additional investors include Jamestown LP, GroundBreak Ventures, Revelry Ventures Partners, XRC Labs, Green Egg Ventures, and other strategic angels including Sandy Sigal. This brings the company's total funds raised to $3.5 million to date.
"We started Fillogic to transform the traditional retail ecosystem into an integrated logistics network that reaches the modern consumer wherever they are," said Bill Thayer, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Fillogic. "Fillogic Hubs at mall properties provide retailers with disproportionately lower cost logistics services, while enabling retailers to maximize the utilization of their assets - stores, inventory, and people - to unlock a competitive advantage."
"Fillogic helps retailers thrive in the 'new normal' by offering unmatched logistics services such as forward-staging inventory, receiving and fulfilling high-demand products, and unlocking expedited shipping, including same-day, for ground prices." said Rob Caucci, Co-founder and Co-CEO of Fillogic.
The seed round of funding will expand the Fillogic Hub Network nationwide to key strategic markets in the Mid-Atlantic, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas, Phoenix and San Francisco. The funding will also support team growth and further development of its platform, including its Delivery Partner Network and proprietary routing technology.
The company has experienced phenomenal growth with revenue gains in 2021 outpacing all of 2020.
"Food Retail Ventures is excited to partner with Rob and Bill on the journey to make Fillogic an indispensable part of our mall infrastructure. As ecommerce sales continue to grow in importance, no other company enables retailers to manage both inbound and outbound orders from their stores via a seamless integration with the parcel networks" said James McCann Chairman and CEO.
As technology continues to rapidly transform the retail landscape, Fillogic is on a mission to help retailers not just survive but thrive in their communities. Founded in 2018, Fillogic is based in New York City and operates micro distribution hubs across the Northeast region including in Connecticut, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
For more information, visit Fillogic.com.
About Fillogic
Fillogic is a NYC-based technology company dedicated to maximizing efficiencies for
Retailers and freight delivery networks via mall-based micro distribution hubs. The company was co-founded by Bill Thayer, a senior retail and logistics executive with more than 30 years of experience and positions ranging from COO/CIO at Loehmann's, CLO at C21 Stores, to technology consultant for Macy's, Barneys and more, and Rob Caucci, a serial tech entrepreneur with experience at top companies ranging from Danone to Booz Allen Hamilton, who also co-founded PijonBox, the subscription care package box for college students.
About Food Retail Ventures
Food Retail Ventures has invested in thirty of the most exciting early stage technology companies in the food and retail verticals.
For more information, visit foodretailventures.com.
