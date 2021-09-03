NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest offering, Film Capacitor Market report provides a detailed analysis on the competitive scenario, the pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on businesses, and the market growth across various regions.
The film capacitor market is estimated to grow by USD 339.35 million during 2021-2025, growing at a CAGR of almost 3%.
Market Dynamics
Factors such as increasing adoption of EVs and HEVs and increasing investments in R&D will drive the growth of the Film Capacitor Market during 2021-2025. However, increasing number of counterfeit products might hamper the market growth.
The use of film capacitors in renewable energy applications will present several growth opportunities for market players. On the other hand, technical challenges will hinder growth.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Cornell Dubilier Electronics Inc., Hitachi High-Technologies Corp., NICHICON Corp., Panasonic Corp., Suntan Technology Co. Ltd., TDK Corp., Vishay Intertechnology Inc., WIMA GmbH & Co. KG, XIAMEN FARATRONIC Co. Ltd., and Yageo Corp.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario provided in the fire detection and suppression systems market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
- By Type, the market is classified into polyester film capacitors, polypropylene film capacitors, PTFE film capacitors, and others. The market growth from the capacitors segment will be significant during the forecast period.
- By Geography, the market is analyzed across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. APAC will have the largest share of the market.
