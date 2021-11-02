LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Filmotechnic, one of the industry's largest provider of high performance camera systems to the entertainment industry, was just awarded a Cine Gear 2021 Technical Award (in the category Support Technology) for the carbon fiber F17 and F27 Technoscope camera cranes. The award was presented to the Academy-Award winning founder of Filmotechnic, cinema engineer Anatoly Kokush.
"We're really thrilled that Anatoly is receiving another recognition for his new innovation," says Filmotechnic USA's Thom Tanton. "For over 30 years Filmotechnic has been the leader in the development of camera remote systems. What makes these new Technoscopes so noteworthy is that the technology is ultra-lightweight, extremely compact and user friendly. These cranes are easy to deliver, assemble and operate in hard to reach places."
Two key strengths of the telescoping cranes is a unique carbon fiber design. "Both the F17 and F27 (powered by batteries) are light enough for two people to handle," adds Tanton. "All parts of the crane are portable. Their smooth and quiet operation make them perfect for indoor use. Plus, they pair perfectly with the latest, most popular heads (Flight Head Mini IV or Flight Head Colibri and the DJI Ronin, Freefly Systems MōVI, Shotover G1 and ARRI SRH-3 remote heads). The Technoscope cranes are currently available in two lengths, 8m/27 feet and 5.3m /17 feet.
