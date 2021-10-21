LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A major advertising agency has tasked Filmotechnic USA with an ambitious ten-day shoot at several undisclosed east coast locations, necessitating the use of Filmo's latest Porsche Cayenne Camera car (PC7), Russian Arm 6 and Flight Head 6s to highlight a car client's latest prototype. The announcement was made by Filmotechnic's Thom Tanton.
"It's an amazingly ambitious car campaign that requires the highest end camera car," says Tanton. "Once we're done with this shoot, we're opting to keep this system in our Atlanta office, a brick and mortar location we've used the last decade to service filmmaking hot spots like Nashville, along with cities along the entire east coast."
Filmotechnic's latest Porsche Cayenne camera car (PC7) is the seventh iteration of their famed custom fabricated vehicle envied by filmmakers for its sharp steering and smooth, hot knife-through-butter handling. The all-wheel vehicle offers up mountainous reserves of both horsepower and torque, taking a crew of six from 0 to 60 mph in under four seconds. The car has a completely updated interior, built-in intercom system, open mix setup and SmallHD, HDR monitors for the driver, director, camera operator, arm operator, and 1st AC – no more switching out monitors. There is also an advanced a/c configuration to keep interior cabin air fresh plus a panoramic roof so arm operators never lose sight of the Arm.
For the project, the Porsche Cayenne Turbo will be mated with a Filmotechnic Russian Arm 6. The cinecAward winning telescopic boom adjusts from 12' 2.8" inches to 18' 9.5" inches via remote control. The crane itself can pan a complete 360 degrees in four seconds. Paired with Filmo's new Flight Head 6s, any motion picture or broadcast camera will capture silky smooth shots with precise camera control via ergonomically engineered joysticks and handwheels. The 6s can easily handle any camera up to 132 pounds.
"Our camera car systems have one objective," says Tanton. "To make the storytelling, whether it be a movie, TV show or high end commercial as immersive as possible."
