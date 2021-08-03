WASHINGTON, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WahooCloud, the first fully cloud-based platform as a service (PaaS) software for the title industry, today launched a suite of new offerings to streamline and digitize the title search process. The proprietary technology doubles as both an information database and client management system, while modernizing the title search process and bringing "gig-economy" payment processing to the industry.
"The title industry has notoriously been slow to adapt to modern technology," said Jim Long, Wahoo co-founder and CEO. "Classic title searches happen inside a courthouse, with abstractors sifting through old documents and files to conduct research on land records and title histories. It is a tremendously fragmented system: each locality has its own way of doing things, and many courts are still paper-based. Wahoo simplifies all that. We digitize and hold records on the industry's first fully cloud-based platform."
The first and only platform of its kind in the industry, WahooCloud streamlines the entire abstracting process: users of the platform have experienced productivity increases of 100%. The system facilitates client communication, allowing title abstractors and vendor management companies to work together seamlessly. Wahoo's Post & Paid™ technology brings fast, gig-economy-style payment to an industry that typically takes 30 to 60 days to pay abstractors. Users can find, hire, and pay abstractors within hours of needing a title search done; in turn, abstractors receive quick payment for quality work and have a heightened incentive to take on more jobs.
"Title research is a busy, intricate business, and demand is at an all-time high. But payment has historically been a slow process, which clogs up the pipeline and restricts the entire work flow process," said Greg Flynn, Wahoo co-founder and Chief Technology Officer. "The idea behind Wahoo's Post & Paid technology is to make that whole process work better for all involved, delivering high quality title work to clients more quickly, and expediting payment to abstractors' for their quality work."
More information about WahooCloud is available online at wahoocloud.com. Interested customers can also schedule trials and demos via the same webpage.
ABOUT WAHOOCLOUD
WahooCloud is a cloud-based, platform as a service (PaaS) software for the title industry. Wahoo automates the title research process, manages client communication, hosts digitized court documents, and processes payments for industry professionals from an intuitive RAM-based, ultra-secure operating system.
