SOUTHLAKE, Texas, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty inspirational educators from across the country have been named finalists in the first annual Career Compass Awards created by eDynamic Learning, the largest provider of Career Technical Education (CTE) and Elective digital curriculum for grades 6-12. The awards were open to any United States certified teacher currently teaching a CTE course utilizing the eDynamic Learning digital curriculum in their public, private, virtual, or charter school program. The finalists span the nation from Florida to Alaska and were selected for their use of the curriculum to help guide passion to purpose and keep their students on track and engaged in learning this year.
"We know this year has been extremely challenging for students, parents, teachers and schools. The award applications were inspiring to hear how teachers have been able to keep their students engaged in learning and excited for their future," said Tyler Wood, Vice President of Marketing & Professional Development for eDynamic Learning.
Finalists will be recognized at a special ceremony during the eDynamic Learning Virtual Summit, where winners will be announced live on Saturday May 22nd.
Finalists Include:
Milford Chavous, Hillsborough County Public Schools, Florida
Mariah Dolan, North Dakota Center for Distance Education, North Dakota
Rebecca Giedosh-Ruge, Mat-Su Borough School District, Alaska
Catherine Hay, Santiam Canyon School District, Oregon
Dr. Lucas Ingersoll, Horry County Schools, South Carolina
Terry Kass, Lake County High Schools Technical Campus, Illinois
Katherine Larson, North Dakota Center for Distance Education, North Dakota
Paula Life, Proximity Learning, Inc, Texas
David Marks, Lake County High Schools Technical Campus, Illinois
Brian Nagy, Nassau BOCES, New York
JoAnna Nehring, Douglas County School District, Colorado
Nancy Ortner, Visions In Education, California
Nicholas Parker, CESA 2, Wisconsin
Brenda Peterson, Pathways Charter School, California
Kimberly Schor, Branson School District RE-82, Colorado
Regina Smart, Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana
Angela Smith, Career Prep High School, Ohio
Cyndi Teeguarden, Horry County Schools, South Carolina
Jeanye Wester, Texas Tech University K12, Texas
Anthony White, Kodiak Island Borough School District, Alaska
About eDynamic Learning
With offices in Southlake, Texas and Kelowna, BC, Canada, eDynamic Learning is a teacher-founded company with a mission of helping students find their passion through CTE and career-focused elective curriculum. Offering over 200 digital courses for grades 6-12, eDynamic Learning courseware is comprehensive and includes lessons, discussions, assessments and activities and is often used as a textbook replacement. Courses work continuously in any instructional model, run on all devices, and are compatible with nearly all LMS systems. Courses also meet WCAG 2.0AA guidelines and offer translations and literacy support tools. To learn more, visit www.edynamiclearning.com
Press Contact:
Tyler Wood
eDynamic Learning
904-253-0728
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/finalists-announced-in-edynamic-learnings-first-annual-cte-teacher-awards-301269364.html
SOURCE eDynamic Learning