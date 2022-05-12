HCL Technologies-sponsored Stevie winners to be honored at an awards ceremony on June 13
FAIRFAX, Va., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global IT services company, sponsored the Technology for the Next Decade, Today categories in The 2022 American Business Awards®, the premier business awards program in the USA.
The Technology for the Next Decade, Today Awards categories recognize leadership, customer experience, and redefining the workplace. This is the 20th year that The American Business Awards have recognized achievements of organizations operating in the USA, and the fifth year that HCL Technologies has sponsored awards in the competition.
The Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie® Award placements from among the following Finalists will be determined over the next week by a specially-convened jury of IT professionals, and the results will be revealed at the 20th ABA awards banquet in New York on Monday, June 13. The Finalists are:
Excellence in Transforming Business
Finalists
Chevron Corporation, San Ramon, CA: Raymond R. Smelly, Head of IT Foundation Platform
Haemonetics, Boston, MA: Kim Weatherbee, CIO
Laundris Corporation, Manor, TX: Don Ward, CEO
The Mosaic Company, Tampa, FL: Jeff Wysocki, CIO
Wells Fargo, San Francisco, CA: Nadeem Kayani, Executive VP & CIO
Leading Through Uncertainty
Finalists
Performance Food Group, Richmond, VA: Don Bulmer, Senior VP & CIO
Saint Louis University, St. Louis, MO: Kyle Collins, VP & CIO
Stanley Black & Decker, New Britain, CT: Robert Castello, CIO, Global IT Solution Delivery & Employee Experience
Warner Music Group, New York, NY: Ralph Munsen, CIO & Executive VP
Leadership in Nextgen Technology
Finalists
The Boeing Company, Chicago, IL: Balaji Rangaswamy, VP, IT&DA Supply Chain
Cox Communications, Atlanta, GA: John Civiletto, VP Technology
Johnson Controls, Glendale, WI: Michael Ellis, Executive VP & Chief Customer and Digital Officer
Light & Wonder, Las Vegas, NV: Rob Bone, Senior VP, Global Systems and Services
New-Normal Digital Transformer
Finalists
Cummins, Inc., Columbus, IN: Prasad Poludasu, Head of CBS IT Services
Dollar General, Goodlettsville, TN: Julie Elmore, CTO
Unum, Chattanooga, TN: Gautam Roy, Senior VP & CTO
All organizations operating in the U.S.A. – large and small, public and private, for-profit and non-profit - are eligible to submit nominations to the ABAs in a wide range of categories, honoring achievement in every aspect of work life, from customer service and management to public relations and product development. More than 3,700 nominations, a record number, were reviewed in the judging process this year by more than 240 professionals worldwide, whose average scores determined the winners.
2022 Stevie winners will be celebrated during an awards ceremony on Monday, June 13 at 7 pm ET. Details of the event are available on the website.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
About HCL Technologies (HCL)
HCL Technologies (HCL) empowers global enterprises with technology for the next decade, today. HCL's Mode 1- 2-3 strategy, based on its deep-domain industry expertise, customer-centricity and entrepreneurial culture of Ideapreneurship™, enables businesses to transform into next-gen enterprises.
HCL offers its services and products through three business units: IT and Business Services (ITBS), Engineering and R&D Services (ERS) and Products & Platforms (P&P). ITBS enables global enterprises to transform their businesses through offerings in the areas of applications, infrastructure, digital process operations and next generational digital transformation solutions. ERS offers engineering services and solutions in all aspects of product development and platform engineering. P&P provides modernized software products to global clients for their technology and industry specific requirements. Through its cutting-edge co-innovation labs, global delivery capabilities and broad global network, HCL delivers holistic services in various industry verticals, categorized as Financial Services, Manufacturing, Technology & Services, Telecom & Media, Retail & CPG, Life Sciences & Healthcare and Public Services.
As a leading global technology company, HCL takes pride in its diversity, social responsibility, sustainability, and education initiatives. For the 12 months ended March 31, 2021 HCL had consolidated revenue of US$ 10.17 B. Its 168,977 Ideapreneurs operate out of 50 countries.
