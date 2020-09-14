National Bank of Canada, Quicken, CIBC, Ozone API, Desjardins, Authlete, Canadian Credit Union Association (CCUA), Empower Retirement, FCT, Servus Credit Union, National Community Reinvestment Coalition, RattleHub, and Tangerine Bank Among New Members Joining FDX Membership broadens to unite participants from all sectors of the financial services ecosystem in effort to transition to modern data sharing standard