LOVELAND, Colo., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Epic River is proud to announce financial institutions all across the country are providing automated, customer-centered PPP Loan Application and Forgiveness. Community financial institutions using the PPP @EpicRiver solution can embed SBA applications on their websites, facilitate SBA-compliant loan closings, fully integrate to the SBA for loan upload, and pre-populate forgiveness forms with loan application data.
Epic River provides seamless integration from loan application to closing to SBA approval. Financial institutions are ensuring cash flow for businesses and jobs for members of the community. Borrowers can quickly and easily apply, complete, and get loan proceeds without leaving the comfort and safety of their homes. This all happens without increasing the workload on an already overloaded banking staff.
Enhanced loan application workflow helps borrowers with the new, much more complicated criteria for qualifying for a loan. Integration to the SBA eliminates the challenges and difficulty banks had during the first round with manually entering a considerable amount of information into SBA's E-Tran system. The new system also pulls borrower information provided on the loan application and populates all possible forgiveness forms to further streamline the borrower experience.
"With COVID-19 restrictions continuing to drag on, being able to apply and complete your entire loan process quickly and accurately is a life-saver for individuals and their businesses," said Jeff Grobaski, CEO at Epic River. "We are proud of how we are enabling the hardest hit businesses in our communities to remain viable."
Epic River has been helping community financial institutions compete for years now by offering:
- Compliance - tight integration with industry leading loan and deposit origination systems
- High Yield Loans - direct integration with healthcare billing systems to provide unique loan opportunities in the healthcare sector.
- Borrower Applications - easy, step-by-step loan application and collection of supporting documents to improve the borrower experience.
- Improved Fee Income - new and unique ways to generate fee income while providing valuable services to your community.
About Epic River
Since 2005, the Platform @EpicRiver has provided new banking concepts and better customer experiences to community banks and credit unions. Epic River brings together a community financial institution's low cost of capital with our innovative platform to compete with the high-convenience and high-cost offerings of non-bank financing providers. Community banks and credit unions running on the Epic River platform are able to provide better loan terms, lower cost of closing and unsurpassed convenience to customers to improve the financial wellbeing of the community in which they live and work. The Platform @EpicRiver also powers the Finastra eSignature solution, ProSign Online, to provide our customers with a simple, secure and compliance-centric electronic document signing and delivery platform. For information, visit http://www.epicriver.com.
