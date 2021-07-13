DURHAM, N.C., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zogo Finance ("Zogo"), the financial technology company committed to empowering the next generation of financial decision makers, today announced a partnership with investment advisory firm XML Financial Group ("XML"). As part of this, XML is proud to extend Zogo's financial literacy offering to its community base.
Zogo has over 100 educational modules that help users learn about a variety of financial related topics such as loans, retirement, investing terminology and fundamentals in a fun way. Users have the opportunity to earn points that can be put towards gift cards or a charitable donation.
"We partnered with Zogo because they bring an innovative and engaging way to educate a diverse population of people who are starting their financial independence. Zogo enables people to learn valuable aspects of their financial life in a new way, which can empower them to make informed decisions," said XML Financial Group's CEO and co-founder Brett Bernstein, CFP®. "We're excited to share this relevant and timely solution as part of our education resources and community outreach initiatives."
"Zogo is incredibly excited to be partnering with XML Financial Group. We're looking forward to the opportunity to work with XML and help them serve their community in new and innovative ways," said Bolun Li, Zogo's founder and CEO. "The partnership will allow us to continue to advance our mission of providing financial institutions with more effective financial literacy and digital engagement, especially for younger generations."
About Zogo
Based in Durham, N.C., and created by young adults for young adults, financial technology company Zogo is on a mission to promote financial wellbeing. Backed by scientific research, its award-winning app offers bite-size modules and tangible incentives to make financial literacy education accessible, fun, and rewarding. The company partners with financial institutions in all 50 U.S. states to help them educate, engage and empower the next generation of financial decision makers. Key Zogo investors and advisors include seed accelerator Techstars, a former Sageworks CEO, and various Duke University faculty. To learn more, visit zogofinance.com or follow us on Instagram @zogofinance.
About XML Financial Group
XML Financial Group ("XML") is an independent wealth and investment management firm headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. XML offers a suite of wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth individuals, businesses and families located across the country. For more information about XML, please visit http://www.xmlfg.com and https://www.xmlfg.com/zogo.
