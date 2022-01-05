NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For 27 years, MKP communications inc. has developed and executed data-driven marketing and communications programs for its financial institution clients. With the launch of its all-new Data Intelligence Programs (DIPs), the company is taking an ambitious step into the future.
The MKP DIPs represent a means for the agency to use data-gathering and statistical analysis to create more in-depth marketing insights and predictions, which, in turn, are used to build more targeted and effective marketing campaigns for clients.
The two programs launching as a part of the MKP DIPs initiative are the Qualitative "Survey-Based" Program and the Quantitative "Big Data" Program.
In the qualitative program, MKP designs and administers a survey to current or prospective customers in accordance with best research practices. Respondents' behaviors and needs are evaluated on a range of demographic and psychographic attributes. Survey data is then enriched with additional first-party client data and syndicated third-party data. Results are analyzed and interpreted in order to group consumers with similar characteristics into "clusters," which form the basis of statistically significant segments.
Segments are assigned personas and presented in a narrative report, which enables MKP clients to refine business priorities, optimize their marketing spend and replace certain mass-marketing efforts with more specific messages, product positioning and services targeted based on segment.
The quantitative program is carried out in partnership with the industry-leading marketing prediction company, Faraday. Customer data is securely ingested into a secure SOC 2 Type 2 environment. It is reconciled with licensed, permissioned data sets comprised of 270+ million American consumers tagged with 400+ attributes including demographics, financials, life events, property data, hobbies, interests and shopping behaviors.
Customers are clustered and machine learning trains models that output predictions including likelihood to buy, invest, borrow, convert or attrite, customer lifetime value and more. These AI-powered, data-driven predictions equip MKP and its financial services clients to design highly targeted and maximally effective, omni-channel marketing initiatives, campaigns and product and brand positioning.
"We're excited to offer our clients these cutting-edge data intelligence programs on par with the best marketing intelligence solutions available on the market today," said Maxwell Chalkin, MKP's Chief Digital Officer. "Even more exciting, I think, is that we're offering this to our financial industry clients at a cost that is surprisingly economical. We're confident that our DIPs enable all our clients to go toe-to-toe with their most sophisticated and endowed competitors."
"MKP has always married its deep financial industry expertise with a thoughtful analysis of clients' business objectives, customer data and buying behavior to design effective communications strategies," said Hillary Kelbick, MKP's President and CEO. "What's really thrilling is that we're now using advanced technology, data analysis and artificial intelligence to create even more powerful marketing programs for our clients."
MKP communications inc. is a New-York based marketing communications agency specializing in strategies and program implementation for the financial services industry. 212-983-5700, http://www.mkpteam.com
