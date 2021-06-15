ST. PAUL, Minn., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nextek, LLC, announced today the expansion of business operations, including the opening of its' new office space located at 4625 Churchill Street in Shoreview, MN.
At the forefront of this expansion is the increasing need for advanced technology in the financial services field. With the new and enhanced location, Nextek is poised to increase its' reach in the market.
"Technology is more important now than ever before in our industry," said Kristina Walch, Senior Vice President of Nextek. "We are passionate about developing technology that helps financial services professionals be more successful in serving their clients. We look forward to expanding upon our capabilities and serving even more individuals with our expansion."
Nextek is a financial services software development company that develops a sales acceleration platform for financial services professionals by providing actionable insights, data driven processes, and streamlined integrations. Working with its existing clients for several years, the time has come for Nextek to expand its suite of products and services more broadly. Primary solutions include:
- Adaptek sales acceleration platform
- Strategic partner integrations
- Custom software development and integration
- Business process consulting
- Analytics and business enablement consulting
"Nextek has surpassed our expectations of their capabilities and we believe it is time for them to expand and find the freedom and independence that it brings," said Nikki Foley Chief Administration Officer for Nextek's parent company Gradient Financial Group. "We are extremely proud to be their original client and we know more companies will benefit from the expertise of the Nextek team."
The move to the 20,000 square foot office space in Shoreview will further establish the Nextek brand and provide visibility of the work performed by its employees.
"Shoreview has been a great partner on this project as Nextek establishes itself as an industry leader and keeps jobs here in our community," said Nate Lucius, President of Gradient Financial Group. "We are committed to a world class tech space and Shoreview invested in the building to make sure it meets the needs of Nextek. The future of office space is changing, and this is a building and work environment that I believe will stand the test of time."
Lucius added that the utmost in safety has been put in place regarding the office's HVAC system to ensure it is a safe environment for employees.
"This is much more than a sign on a building," said Lucius. "The investment made by the City of Shoreview is meaningful in that they want us to thrive while being good representatives of the community."
For the City of Shoreview, landing the headquarters of a rising business was a great opportunity.
"A chance to work with a new business that wants to call our community home is a great motivator to do all we can to meet their needs," said Mayor Sandy Martin. "Nextek is a business we know will thrive in Shoreview and in turn bring jobs and other benefits to our city."
Nextek is poised to further its stance as an industry leader with the opening of this facility. With the planned ribbon-cutting the public will get a closer look at the innovative ways a city like Shoreview partnered with a business to strengthen both entities.
"This is a great collaboration that will not only solidify Nextek's stance in the market, but also showcase the opportunities the City of Shoreview has to offer and its' commitment to business development," said Walch. "We are extremely proud to call Shoreview home."
Nextek Grand Opening Event At-a-Glance:
What: City of Shoreview Celebration & Ribbon Cutting of Nextek Headquarters
When: Tuesday, June 22: Short Outdoor Program starts 11:30 a.m.
Who: Shoreview Mayor, Council Members and Nextek Executives
Where: 4625 Churchill Street in Shoreview, MN.
Photo Opp: Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Outside Front Door entry approx. 11:45 a.m.
Attention reporters & editors – all the newsmakers showcased in this press release are available to be scheduled for interviews in advance of Grand Opening event. To make coordinating easy and hassle free – contact publicist Robb Leer 612.701.0608 or Robbl@leercommunication.com
About Nextek: Under the guidance of founders Charles (Chuck) and Tami Lucius, Nextek desires to craft the future of financial technology by developing software to provide value for clients to manage their businesses expertly. Located in Shoreview, MN, Nextek aims to streamline the sales process for financial professionals and allow them to focus on what they do best. For more information, please visit https://nextekdevelopment.com/
About Gradient Financial Group:
Gradient Financial Group encompasses a family of privately-owned companies that serves independent financial services professionals and consumers nationwide. Our vision is to be the best financial services firm in the country with a relentless commitment, passion and ability to grow through our employees, independent financial services professionals, clients, and community by providing unmatched products and services in insurance, investment advisory services, asset management, securities, compliance services, technology, and creative design.
For more information, please visit https://gradientfinancialgroup.com/
