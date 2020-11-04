HERNDON, Va., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skience, the leading financial services solution and consulting provider, today announced the launch of a virtual roundtable series, with a tongue-in-cheek reference to the company's commitment to intellectual curiosity and knowledge sharing.
The inaugural Skience Fair sessions will take place November 10–12, 2020, and thereafter on a monthly basis. Featuring a wide range of financial services luminaries, including Skience partners, collaborators, and industry and technology leaders, the live sessions provide a venue for rich discussion of the trends and topics that are top of mind for financial services firms.
"We wanted to create a recurring conversational space to explore the issues and ideas that are driving decisions around technology innovation, adoption, and digital transformation in the financial services arena," says Marc Butler, President/COO of Skience. "The Skience Fair offers a forum where we can engage in meaningful discussions with the business and technology leaders who are shaping the future of the financial services industry, and offer insights and ideas to firms as they set priorities around digital transformation."
