SAN FRANCISCO, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialForce, provider of the only modern ERP suite and the #1 Professional Services Automation (PSA), today announced it has bolstered its executive sales team with the appointments of David Schloss as VP and General Manager, Americas, and Stewart Monk as VP and General Manager, EMEA. Recognized for their leadership in building and developing top performing sales teams, Schloss and Monk will be responsible for spearheading sales initiatives that maximize customer value and further accelerate global growth.
Throughout his career, Schloss has consistently delivered revenue growth and collaborated with development, marketing, and operations teams to optimize go-to market strategies. He joins FinancialForce after nearly nine years at Oracle, where he most recently led the North American Diversified HCM Team to record growth. Schloss has over 30 years of sales experience directing high-performance teams including positions at Ultimate Software, Convergys, and ADP.
Monk comes to FinancialForce after a total of more than 22 years at Oracle, where he most recently served as Head of Northern Europe Applications for the Office of Finance. He held several executive sales roles at Oracle including EMEA Sales Factory Leader, Senior Sales Director, and Director of HCM Sales, helping customers leverage technology across their HR and finance functions. Monk has also held sales management positions at Workday and SAP.
"David and Stewart are two of the best sales executives in the software industry and we couldn't be more excited to welcome them," said Tod Nielsen, CEO of FinancialForce. "Their addition to the executive sales team underscores FinancialForce's momentum in the market and our leadership position in bringing the latest tech innovations to finance and services teams across the globe. This year is all about focus, execution and delivering customer value through one of the greatest sales forces on the planet. I can't think of two better people than David and Stewart to help us achieve this goal."
"I'm thrilled to join FinancialForce and build on the many successes the company has achieved with its industry-leading PSA and ERP solutions on the Salesforce platform," said Schloss. "FinancialForce is reshaping the future of business by providing a complete, customer-centric view of operations, and I look forward to helping organizations transform their businesses with our solutions."
"FinancialForce is the clear leader in its field, and I'm excited to help organizations in EMEA streamline operations, increase productivity, and make faster, smarter decisions around finance and professional services," said Monk. "I'm especially excited about the way the company brings customers value from groundbreaking Salesforce advances in analytics and user experience--making ERP and PSA more powerful and intuitive than ever."
FinancialForce has received strong industry validation and awards over the past year. FinancialForce was recognized as the #1 Enterprise PSA provider by G2, a leader in SaaS and cloud-enabled ERP and PSA applications by IDC Research, the most adopted PSA solution by SPI Research, and the "Top ISV Partner of the Year" at the Salesforce UK Alliances & Channels Awards. FinancialForce was awarded Top Technology & Software Employer by DiversityJobs and a Top 20 Company to Work for in 2020 by Mirror Review.
About FinancialForce
FinancialForce offers customer-centric business applications on the leading cloud platform from Salesforce. We accelerate business growth with the only modern ERP suite and the #1 professional services automation (PSA), enabling real-time insights and intelligent decision-making. See your customers in full color with FinancialForce. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Francisco, FinancialForce is backed by Advent International, Salesforce Ventures and Technology Crossover Ventures. For more information, visit www.financialforce.com.