SAN FRANCISCO, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialForce, provider of the only modern ERP suite and the #1 Professional Services Automation (PSA), today announced it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Midmarket Finance and Accounting Applications 2020 Vendor Assessment (doc #US45837220, April 2020).
FinancialForce was recognized for its tight integration with Salesforce and for its market-leading financial analytics and reporting features. The report notes, "After a thorough evaluation of FinancialForce's strategies and capabilities, IDC has positioned the company in the Leaders category in this 2020 IDC MarketScape."
"Midmarket CFOs are becoming much more strategic, and the IDC MarketScape report offers valuable guidance on how financial applications are advancing to help these CFOs anticipate market dynamics and forecast outcomes," said Dan Brown, Chief Product and Strategy Officer, FinancialForce. "This validation of our leadership in finance and accounting underscores our ability to help businesses streamline, simplify, and automate financial operations, while giving them the agility to remain resilient in changing conditions and position their business for future growth."
Highlighting the strengths of FinancialForce, the report commends the company for giving "users the opportunity to dive deeper into their business data with the introduction of business analytics and financial reporting powered by Salesforce.com's Einstein artificial intelligence solution."
The report states, "Since FinancialForce is built on the Salesforce platform, all FinancialForce applications are tightly integrated with Salesforce's CRM data."
The report alluded to upcoming roadmap enhancements, some of which FinancialForce introduced in its Spring 2020 Release this month. The new release includes critical features to help customers better access key metrics, drive decisions, and support success amid a rapidly changing business climate. Key enhancements include greater localization such as easily tailored language packs and improved currency management translation, increased APIs for connecting to third-party products, and new solutions designed to accelerate business value across the entire customer lifecycle experience.
About IDC MarketScape
IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.
