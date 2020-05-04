SAN FRANCISCO, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialForce, provider of the only modern ERP suite and the #1 professional services automation (PSA), today announced the appointment of Michael Ni as Chief Marketing Officer. Ni will focus on accelerating adoption of FinancialForce's offerings to help organizations achieve digital transformation and customer-centric business models.
Ni brings more than 25 years of experience building businesses and leading marketing and strategy for some of the world's most successful enterprise technology companies spanning cloud services, consumer packaged goods, media, and eCommerce. He will oversee all aspects of FinancialForce's global marketing efforts, including marketing strategies and analytics, customer insights, demand generation and brand growth.
"Michael is a proven marketing and product leader with a passion for bringing pragmatic innovations to market, and we are thrilled to welcome him to FinancialForce," said Tod Nielsen, CEO of FinancialForce. "At this time of crisis and market disruption, Michael will play an instrumental role leading our global marketing operations while helping organizations embrace a customer-centric approach to their business as they innovate and adapt to change."
Most recently as CMO for RichRelevance, Ni was responsible for strategy, marketing, and business development to drive global revenue growth. Ni pivoted the company from an applications provider to become the world's leading AI personalization platform, strengthening demand and install-base growth.
Prior to RichRelevance, Ni served as CMO of Avangate, a payments and subscription billing platform provider, where he helped triple the company's customer base, grew revenue 6X in 4 years, and delivered 18 quarters of consecutive growth. Other previous roles include executive positions in strategy, marketing and product at Oracle, PeopleSoft, Intapp, and Amdocs.
"I'm excited to be joining such an experienced leadership team and I am even more excited about the opportunity that lies ahead for FinancialForce," said Ni. "Today, customers and partners matter more than ever, and FinancialForce is uniquely positioned to deliver customer-centric business solutions that allow companies to run uninterrupted, accelerate growth, and bridge traditionally siloed front and back-office functions."
Ni received an MBA from Harvard Business School, a master's degree in engineering from Stanford University, and a bachelor's degree in engineering from MIT.
