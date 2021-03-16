MIAMI, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FinConecta launched Open Finance, a new platform that is powered by FinConecta's technology and provides a set of cloud services, accelerators and technology infrastructure to help financial services institutions address regulatory requirements, monetize APIs, launch new offerings faster, and improve integration of third party products through modern and standardized APIs. The platform runs on AWS and offers a catalog of curated fintech companies that provide digital services to financial institutions on a SaaS model and the ability to integrate to multiple solutions through a single integration, 10 times faster.
"Using the technology behind Open Finance, we were able to launch the first fully digital banking account in the Dominican Republic. It allows customers to open an account in six steps without setting foot in a branch. This digital solution is disrupting the payment industry in the country (safe, free and fully digital), and definitely making waves towards the adoption of Open Banking in the Caribbean", remarks Alan Munoz, Fihogar General Manager.
For fintechs, Open Finance offers a global exposure to potential clients, a comprehensive Sandbox to test products and a single integration through normalized APIs giving them access to core banking systems without having to integrate with them individually.
To help financial services companies in the transition to open banking and towards a true API economy, FinConecta and AWS launched the Open Finance Innovation Program. Through the program, financial institutions will work with FinConecta and AWS to find solutions to solve client pain points, simplifying the contracting process, accelerating time to market, and advancing the digital agenda in the financial industry.
Registration opens March 16. Financial institutions in Latin America, Europe, Africa and the Middle East, as well as Fintechs around the world are invited to register.
"We believe the Open Finance Innovation Program will accelerate the digitization of financial services. The value of the platform behind the program is to allow a one-to-many integration instead of the traditional one-to-one will reduce cost and improve time to market which will have a positive impact on financial inclusion. We are honored to work with AWS in this fascinating endeavor" says FinConecta Founder & CEO Jorge Ruiz.
To register for the Open Finance Innovation Program, and schedule a demo, click https://openfinance.finconecta.com/
About FinConecta
FinConecta is a global technology company dedicated to accelerate digitization of finance and open banking. Founded in 2016, headquartered in Miami with operations in multiple countries around the world. Learn more at https://finconecta.com/ or contact Betty DeVita at betty@finconecta.com.
