Distributed development teams are on the rise — and it makes sense. The decentralized team model offers a few advantages, from access to global talent to faster turnaround times. But making the transition from one team model to another can be difficult. Is it worth making the switch?
The article contains a guide through the several types of development team models, namely In-House and Remote In-Sourcing®. The particularities of each model are listed there to quickly decide on the most appropriate option for a custom software development project.
There is also a comparison between In-House, Distributed Development, and Remote In-Sourcing® team models by three criteria:
- Price
- Acquiring Talent
- Communication
The comparative analysis provided may prompt the idea of changing the model of a development team. What is essential, there is no need to switch to one method exclusively: for instance, there is an option of the Remote In-Sourcing® team to supplement an in-house one.
