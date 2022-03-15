ISELIN, N.J., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- i95Dev, a leading provider of integrated eCommerce products and solutions that power businesses globally, is a proud sponsor at the Adobe Summit 2022 (Mar 15-Mar 17). Adobe Summit is the largest independent gathering of prominent players from the Adobe ecosystem.
i95Dev empowers eCommerce businesses worldwide to delight their customers, drive business process efficiency and maximize their ROI; in other words, help them achieve their most ambitious eCommerce vision. i95Dev has helped 300+ customers across 25+ industries, and 15+ countries minimize their Time to Market and Maximize their ROI.
At Adobe Summit 2022, i95Dev is giving away an opportunity to win the all-new 13 inches MacBook Pro! And what's more – during the event, they are also giving away a chance to win a BONUS GIVEAWAY on their website, a free discovery worth $6,000.
Don't miss the opportunity to find a reliable eCommerce partner and win big with i95Dev at Adobe Summit 2022.
CEO of i95Dev, Vanit Kumar, says, "i95Dev is a leader in ERP integrated eCommerce solutions. Our integration products are robust and support more than 150 touch points between eCommerce and ERP systems. Our's is the only product that supports advanced B2B and B2C functionality out-of-box".
To learn more about i95Dev, visit https://www.i95dev.com or drop an email at info@i95dev.com.
To register for Adobe Summit 2022, visit https://summit.adobe.com.
About i95Dev: i95Dev is a global eCommerce agency specializing in B2B and B2C integrated omni-channel eCommerce solutions.
i95Dev's Magento eCommerce integration products for various ERPs, POS, CRM, mobile and social applications are globally recognized. With a strong workforce of 300+ eCommerce enthusiasts spread across Australia, India, and the USA, i95Dev has helped energize digital commerce initiatives of clients across 25+ industries and 15+ countries.
i95Dev
33 Wood Avenue South, Suite 600,
Iselin, New Jersey, 08830
Phone: 301.760.7499
Email: info@i95dev.com
Media Contact
i95Dev, i95Dev, 301.760.7499, info@i95dev.com
SOURCE i95Dev