Windward Consulting Group announces its updated "Find Flow" podcast with industry leaders to discuss the future of IT Operations
HERNDON, Va., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Windward Consulting Group, a leading provider of IT consulting in IT Operations Management (ITOM) and IT Service Management (ITSM), today announced the launch of Find Flow, a weekly broadcast featuring discussions with IT Operations thought leaders. Find Flow gathers leaders from top technology platforms and global corporations to explore the innovations shaping IT Operations and discuss how AI can be applied to solve current and future challenges.
Find Flow Podcast is hosted by Sean McDermott, CEO of Windward Consulting, who has over thirty years of experience designing, developing and operating large-scale IT networks and is a member of the Forbes Tech Council.
He believes that "forward-facing IT organizations are demanding more from their technology. From integrations that easily align to real-time data management." ITSM and ITOM continue to evolve to meet new organizational demands. By 2025, revenue from IT Service and Operations Management tools will reach $35.98 billion. Find Flow shines a light on the future of IT through engaging stories and expert advice from leaders driving the IT evolution.
Some Find Flow episodes include conversations with leaders like:
- Shawnna Hoffman, CTO of Dell
- Christian Malone, Principle Solutions Architect at ServiceNow
- Phil Tee, CEO of Moogsoft
- Isaac Sacolick, President/CIO of StarCIO
"AI is not going away. The business value and operational efficiency created are too critical in the modern enterprise. But with so much change, IT teams are forced to move rapidly, and keeping up with the latest developments can seem like an impossible task," said Sean McDermott, CEO of Windward Consulting. "Find Flow Podcast's mission is to create a place for conversations about the advancements in the IT Operations space. We aim to help make sense of the best balance of AIOps, ITOM, and ITSM for each business. This information must be consistently and easily accessible to all IT professionals."
All broadcast episodes of Find Flow will be available on YouTube. For more information about Windward, please visit windward.com.
About Windward Consulting Group
Founded in 1997, Windward Consulting delivers Service Management, AIOps, and DevOps solutions using a unique blend of expert process knowledge, technology acumen and deep operational experience. This combination of skills enables Windward to serve as a trusted partner to a number of the world's leading Fortune 500 companies and Federal Agencies. Since its inception, Windward Consulting has supported over 500 clients around the globe with more than 3,000 projects. Strategic Thinking, Real World Results. For more information: http://www.windward.com
