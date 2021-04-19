RALEIGH, N.C., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FindBiometrics, the leading industry resource for all information on biometric identification and identity verification systems and solutions, brings its editors and leading industry voices together on the virtual stage for a series of events in 2021.
Slated for June 23rd, "FindBiometrics Identit3y Summit: Fighting Financial Fraud with Digital Onboarding, Strong Authentication and Behavioral Analytics" will deliver a structured industry conference in the form of a virtual event. And it will kick off with a keynote address from one of the industry's most respected analysts – Acuity Market Intelligence Principal Maxine Most, who will deliver the latest in-depth research on the ongoing digital onboarding boom that biometric technologies are helping to facilitate.
The FindBiometrics Identity Summit will also present a series of panel discussions spotlighting some of the most important topics in financial services biometrics, with sessions including "Know Your Customers with a Selfie," "Securing the Mobile Channel with Strong Authentication," and a slate of insightful fireside chats and case studies about biometric liveness detection, behavioral analytics, and cutting-edge anti-fraud technologies. A virtual Expo Hall, meanwhile, will offer a chance to visit vendors' virtual booths, bringing a convention staple into the safety of the viewer's home or office.
"In the wake of COVID-19 and the resulting shift into digital channels, biometric technologies are coming into the spotlight like never before," said FindBiometrics Editor in Chief Peter Counter. "That's why we're putting together the first ever FindBiometrics Identity Summit, which will give industry leaders the chance to reach a wide audience of professionals across a range of industries as they seek new solutions to combat the threats of digital fraud and cyberattacks."
Sponsor interest is strong for this event and currently includes: Platinum sponsors Aerendir, FacePhi, FaceTec, Jumio, and Nok Nok; Gold sponsor Daon; and Silver sponsor TypingDNA. More sponsors will be announced soon.
Registration for the FindBiometrics Identity Summit is now open, and everyone who signs up will receive a free download of FindBiometrics' Year in Review report – the most comprehensive look at the key trends in the biometrics industry over the past year.
On September 22, 2021, the FindBiometrics event team will be back on the virtual stage with the Enterprise Biometrics Online Summit: Making Digital Transformation Work for You. Learn more and register to attend here: http://www.biometricevents.com
