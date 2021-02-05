LOS ANGELES, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Some singles put romance on hold to avoid Covid-19, but Isabel Klein just went on 52 dates—a date a week for a year. "I dated through the pandemic and did NOT get COVID! Take that, Covid!" Klein exclaimed. "It was a simple screening process. Imagine a windowless interrogation room, naked lightbulb swinging overhead, and me screaming in a guy's face 'You got an N95? You sing your ABC while you wash your hands?' But seriously, it's all about communication."

Valentine's jackpot! Funny girl/dating expert Isabel Klein shares "Top Three Covid-Safe Valentine's Dating Tips."

The LA-based comedic actress became an authority on dating while waiting for the entertainment industry to re-start. Klein blogs about her journey on Date-A-Week.com. "A lot of cringe-worthy things happened, so I used it as fodder for TikTok videos, and they took off." The 24-year-old plays multiple parts as she recreates dates at her handle, @frizzyhairizzy. One of her #dateaweekla TikToks has already been viewed over 2 million times.

Klein explained, "I went on 52 dates! Speed dating on an app, blind date setups, virtual cookie making, I've done it all. I got stiffed by a guy who 'forgot his wallet' and went on over a dozen of social distance walks. But I never found a sexy way to pick up my dog's poop."

Just in time for Valentine's Day, the serial dater is offering advice to singles:

Top Three Valentine's Dating Tips:

  1. Start with a FaceTime date. It's safe and helps prevent romantic letdowns. Pre-screen with a 'Covid talk' to ensure prospective sweethearts are using best practices.
  2. Make a commitment to date regularly. It takes the pressure off individual dates so you're freer to be yourself. If a date's a bust, even on Valentine's Day, there's always next week.
  3. Put yourself out there! It is not an act of desperation; it's a bold, empowering, and intentional search for love!

"Look, if I can do it, you can do it," Klein said. "Before I committed to go on a date a week, I got so nervous would dry heave before walking out the door. Last year I finally made overcoming my fears a priority." It's a technique that's also working for readers who are trying it for themselves. Many offer Testimonials on Date-A-Week.com.

Like other singles, Klein had to pivot during the pandemic, but didn't want to stop meeting new people. "It's a hard time to be alone. There's not much do because of Covid and we all need human connection." Klein has a list of safety tips on her blog. "I'm not taking any chances. Covid-19 is serious business. Also, I can't lose my sense of smell and taste, because Frappuccinos and chocolate croissant are my life."

Additional photos and video available at: https://www.date-a-week.com/media 

Isabel Klein is available for interviews. Email: IsabelKlein18@gmail.com

Media Contact:

Society Page Network

elisa@societypage.net

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/finding-the-funny-in-a-covid-safe-search-for-love-301223113.html

SOURCE Isabel Klein

