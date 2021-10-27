PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A $100M Ecosystem Fund is established to accelerate the growth and development of the Findora ecosystem.
Also, staking and delegation is now available on Findora Mainnet Beta after over three months of testing on Findora Anvil Testnet.
Ecosystem Fund
The announcement of the Findora $100M Ecosystem Fund is part of a broader community-led commitment to support Findora ecosystem research, development, and infrastructure projects building upon Findora's privacy-preserving technology. By deploying zero-knowledge proofs, Findora enables "programmable privacy;" in other words, makes it possible for users to share information without showing it.
Warren Paul Anderson, VP of Product at Discreet Labs, which is one of the leading developers of Findora, expressed, "Programmable privacy is particularly game-changing for individual users as they can achieve the same level of privacy that they get with their financial institution but without the centralized risk of having to trust a bank with all their money. But it's also a major unblocking event for traditional financial institutions too, where privacy is at the core of every one of their product offerings. So it appeals to both sides of the aisle… DeFi and TradFi."
Developers and validators can apply for grants via the Findora Foundation's website to help accelerate their growth. The Findora community will be able to vote on which projects get funded through a governance process administered by a DAO. In order to qualify for grant funding, projects must run a staked validator and/or build a protocol, platform or DApp directly on the Findora blockchain, which utilizes the privacy-preserving technology and impacts the Findora ecosystem in a meaningful way.
Findora is backed by Polychain and Powerscale Capital, and is partnered with dozens of companies and organizations including Tencent, BSN, MetisDAO, Taxa, Bank of Asia, Travel USA Express, MoneyMoov, IOTPay, YouWorld, Citcon, and Bayes.
Staking and Delegating on Findora
The Findora v0.2.0 release on Findora Mainnet Beta now includes support for staking and delegation. The Findora public network is completely permissionless, meaning anyone can operate a validator and contribute to consensus, and act as stewards of the organic evolution of the Findora ecosystem.
FRA token holders can now also elect to delegate their stake directly to other validators to support the public network without technically running a validator. Delegators can set up, and manage their delegation via the Findora reference wallet, or any other platform that supports delegation on Findora.
Findora EVM on Testnet
Findora EVM has been deployed on Findora Forge Testnet following a September release of the Findora EVM on Devnet. Over the past several weeks, several community developers have already built a number of DeFi projects via the Findora EVM on Devnet.
Get Involved
If you are a validator operator that is interested in staking on Findora Mainnet Beta, then read the documentation for setting up a validator, and join the Discord channel for more information. If you are a developer interested in building on Findora, or a validator interested in staking on Findora, then you can apply for a grant through the Findora Foundation website.
About Findora
Findora is a public blockchain with programmable privacy. Originally conceptualized as a university cryptography research project in 2017, and finally launched to the public in 2021, Findora utilizes the latest breakthroughs in zero-knowledge proofs and multi-party computation, to allow users transactional privacy with selective auditability. For more information, please visit https://findora.org/.
About Discreet Labs
Discreet Labs believes our digital future is more private and self-sovereign and is building the technology necessary to achieve this vision. Discreet Labs combines the reliability and transparency of decentralized, public blockchains, together with the security and privacy of zero-knowledge proofs, to enable confidential transactions. Applications developed by Discreet Labs provide both the transactional privacy that institutions desire, along with the proofs of compliance that regulators require.
