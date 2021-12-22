PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Findora, a public blockchain with programmable privacy, launches a $10M liquidity program for Venice, a new DEX AMM built on Findora by a global community of developers. This news comes just six weeks after the announcement of the $100M Findora Ecosystem Fund, which was created to support the building of privacy-preserving dapps on Findora.
Venice is a chain-agnostic decentralized exchange that leverages zero knowledge technology to enable privacy preservation AMM, which also bolsters resistance to front-running. Additionally, Venice supports cross-chain liquidity aggregation, allowing users to frictionlessly and trustlessly move liquidity inter-ecosystem without revealing their position or identity.
"Front-running is one of the biggest challenges that traders face when using DEXs," shared Warren Paul Anderson, VP of Product at Discreet Labs, one of the leading developers of Findora. "By building on Findora, Venice can utilize programmable privacy to resist front-running attacks and create a much more fair trading experience."
The $10M liquidity program will be dedicated to supporting liquidity pools on Venice starting with Ethereum (ERC-20) and Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20) compatible tokens paired with FRA. A roadmap was also published by the community, with proposals to add bridge integrations to Bitcoin, WXRP, Arbitrum, Polygon, Terra, and Avalanche just to name a few.
Developers and validators can apply for grants via the Findora Foundation website to help seed their ideas and accelerate their growth. The Findora community will be able to vote on which projects get funded through a governance process administered by a DAO. Projects should meet the following criteria in order to qualify for grant funding:
- Build a protocol, dapp, or web3 project directly on the Findora blockchain
- Impact the Findora ecosystem in a meaningful way
- Utilize Findora's open source privacy technology such as zero-knowledge proofs
If you are a validator operator that is interested in staking on Findora Mainnet Beta, or a developer interested in building on Findora, then you can start by reading the documentation, joining the Discord channel and applying for a grant through the Findora Foundation website.
About Findora
Findora is a public blockchain with programmable privacy. Originally conceptualized as a university cryptography research project in 2017, and finally launched to the public in 2021, Findora utilizes the latest breakthroughs in zero-knowledge proofs and multi-party computation, to allow users transactional privacy with selective auditability. For more information, please visit https://findora.org/.
About Discreet Labs
Discreet Labs believes our digital future is more private and self-sovereign and is building the technology necessary to achieve this vision. Discreet Labs combines the reliability and transparency of decentralized, public blockchains, together with the security and privacy of zero-knowledge proofs, to enable confidential transactions. Applications developed by Discreet Labs provide both the transactional privacy that institutions desire, along with the proofs of compliance that regulators require.
