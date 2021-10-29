NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fine Art Shippers, an NYC-based art shipping company, is an official sponsor of the 24th edition of Asian Art in London, one of the most famous European art events dedicated to Asian art. The annual show brings together the most influential art dealers, collectors, museums, and artists specializing in Oriental art. Fine Art Shippers has a representative office in London, which allows the art logistics company to provide professional art shipping and art handling services to clients both locally and internationally.
The history of Fine Art Shippers dates back to 1995. Over the years, a small family-owned business has grown into one of the leading art logistics service providers in the US. Even though the company is headquartered in New York City, it has many representative offices and partners all over the world, and London is one such place. Given London's status as the center of the art world, cooperation with London museums, galleries, artists, and other professionals became an essential part of the business. Recently, Fine Art Shippers has made a step forward and become a sponsor of the new edition of Asian Art in London.
Asian Art in London (AAL) celebrates this year its 24th anniversary. The arts organization was founded in 1998 to transform London into one of the important global platforms for the promotion of Asian art. Every fall, AAL joins together a great variety of art dealers, specialists, auction houses, and museums to let people exchange art and experience with each other. This year, the celebration is held at three main locations in Central London: Kensington, Mayfair & St. James's.
Asian Art in London consists of two main stages: Indian & Islamic Art and East Asian Art. In the first part of the show, one can explore exotic Persian art, Indian paintings, arms and amour, sculptures, and jewels. By contrast, the second part features everything from Himalayan art to Vietnamese art, including Buddhist bronzes, Chinese porcelain and pottery, Japanese prints, lacquer, and Indonesian works of art. It takes time to take a look at all stages and venues at once, so it is recommended dividing a trip into smaller pieces.
International art transportation is one of the primary services provided by Fine Art Shippers. With an office in London, the company is able to provide art logistics support to anyone in the Big Smoke and beyond. Collaboration between Fine Art Shippers and Asian Art in London might well become an integral milestone in the development and growth of both parties.
Media Contact
Ilya Kushnirskiy, Fine Art Shippers, 1 9176585075, fineartshippers@gmail.com
SOURCE Fine Art Shippers