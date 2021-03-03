AUBURN, Mass., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PI is extending its offering of fast steering mirrors. The new V-931 two-axis fast steering mirror platform (FSM) is based on a frictionless, precision flexure guiding mechanism, with differential voice-coil drives and optical feedback for accurate closed-loop angular position control. The compact, durable design produces a beam deflection angle to 8° in theta-X and theta-Y, with symmetrical motion characteristics delivered by its parallel kinematics design. The angular resolution of the standard model is 1µrad (higher resolution models are available). The two orthogonal tip/tilt axes share a common center of rotation, providing significantly better performance, free of polarization rotation issues, while reducing package size, compared to older designs based on stacking two individual scanning axes.
Laser and Imaging Applications in Industry and Space Applications
PI has a long track record of designing fast precision mechanisms for laser scanning, optical communications, and image stabilization for industrial, astronomy, and aerospace projects. A PI piezo steering mirror is currently on board the NASA/ESA Solar Orbiter Satellite orbiting the sun. PI precision motion equipment is also embedded in the Curiosity Mars rover and the new Perseverance rover.
V-931 Fast Steering Mirror Application Story»
Specifications, Datasheet, More Information»
Working with You
PI's in-house engineered solutions have enabled customers around the world to increase their productivity and technological advantage for 5 decades. With a large basis of proven motion technologies and methodologies, PI is in the position to quickly modify existing designs or provide a fully customized OEM solution to fit the exact requirements of your application from sensors and piezo transducers to microscope nano-focus units, fast photonics alignment systems to multi-axis automation sub-systems.
USA / Canada
http://www.pi-usa.us | info@pi-usa.us |(508) 832-3456
About PI
PI is a privately held company that designs and manufactures world-class precision motion and automation systems including air bearings, hexapods and piezo drives at locations in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded 5 decades ago and today employs more than 1300 people worldwide. PI's customers are leaders in high-tech industries and research institutes in fields such as photonics, life-sciences, semiconductors, and aerospace.
Media Contact
V-931 Fine Steering Mirrors, PI (Physik Instrumente) LP, 508-832-3456, press-release@pi-usa.us
SOURCE PI (Physik Instrumente) LP