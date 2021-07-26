LOS ANGELES, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vinovest, the technology platform that is democratizing access to fine wine investing, today released its Q2 2021 report. Since 2019, Vinovest's quarterly report has provided updates regarding the performance of the company's proprietary Vinovest 100 index, which tracks prices across 12 major fine wine markets worldwide. It also offers actionable insights to keep wine enthusiasts apprised of the top-performing wine regions and bottles.
Vinovest's latest publication highlights Rhône and Champagne as the best-performing wine regions in the second quarter, with each returning more than 8% on investment. Rounding out the top five were Piedmont (5.48%), Rest of World* (3.94%), and California (3.33%).
Champagne's continued ascent was boosted by its longstanding reputation as a reliable investment for fine wine collectors, but also by its accessible price point as compared to coveted Burgundies and Bordeaux. In fact, in the second quarter of 2021, the Champagne region produced 17 of the 40 best-performing wines, most notably Louis Roederer Cristal Rosé 1990 (the second-highest performer overall).
Bordeaux also achieved strong returns on the heels of a successful en primeur campaign that featured several special releases and record scores from critics. In Q2, the "confident and robust" Pontet Canet 2014— with its "rich and toasty" flavors—took pole position and produced the greatest ROI for Vinovest customers.
Meanwhile, the Vinovest 100 index attained record growth of 3.41% in the second quarter of 2021. Fine wine's show of resilience in 2020 has paved the way for rapid gains in 2021, with trading volumes up significantly since the start of the year. This renewed interest in fine wine comes as a growing number of major economies ramp up vaccination efforts and seek to resume regular production. Additionally, in June 2021, the United States and European Union agreed to a five-year suspension of certain trade tariffs, meaning that American consumers need no longer pay a premium to import European wines and spirits.
Furthermore, rising inflation saw a growing number of investors placing money into tangible assets. Anthony Zhang, CEO of Vinovest, remarked: "The economic conditions of the past year have made alternative assets such as fine wine particularly attractive to investors of all stripes. We've seen time and time again that wine offers a hedge against inflationary concerns and volatility, making it a valuable component of any diversified portfolio. Vinovest is pleased to be affording more investors the ability to participate in this wealth-building opportunity, while simultaneously enabling wine producers to access new customer segments."
The full Vinovest Q2 2021 report reflects on additional developments in global wine markets, features an investment outlook for Q3, and previews technology updates that will further augment the customer experience for Vinovest users. To access the report, view here.
About Vinovest
Founded in 2019 and headquartered in California, Vinovest is a digital platform that is democratizing access to the world of fine wine investments. Vinovest's easy-to-use offering combines unparalleled wine expertise with sophisticated investment models to curate wine portfolios based on customers' risk tolerance and investment time horizons. Tapping into an extensive network of top wineries and trusted fine wine merchants, its team takes the legwork out of portfolio construction by sourcing, authenticating, storing and insuring each bottle of wine—which the investor can feel free to enjoy at any time. For more information, visit http://www.vinovest.co
Media Contact
Anthony Zhang, Vinovest, +1 (650) 380-8953, anthony@vinovest.co
SOURCE Vinovest