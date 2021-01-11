Fineqia_International_Inc__Fineqia_International_Provides_Update.jpg

Fineqia International Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Fineqia International Inc.)

 By Fineqia International Inc.

LONDON, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - At the request of IIROC, Fineqia International Inc. (the "Company" or "Fineqia") (CSE: FNQ) (OTC: FNQQF) (Frankfurt: FNQA) wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

Fineqia International outlines the Company's corporate governance, culture, processes and relations by which the Company and its subsidiaries are controlled, directed and governed. Fineqia International oversees and ensures the overall success, planning and growth of the Company and all of its subsidiaries including those pertaining to the incorporation of blockchain technologies to achieve these objectives.

This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. 

