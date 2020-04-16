VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FinFit, a FinTech company that provides over 150,000 employers with a unique financial wellness benefit platform, today announced that customers of Oasis, a Paychex® Company will now have access to this product which includes a comprehensive suite of essential tools and resources to help improve their financial health and well-being.
"As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, workers across the country are struggling with their personal financial resilience," says Paul Davidson, director of Product Management at Paychex. "FinFit's financial wellness services, along with its short-term employee loans for emergencies and unexpected events, will offer needed counsel and security to Oasis customers and their employees during this time of uncertainty."
"Oasis is an innovative organization that is constantly evolving their solutions," said David Kilby, president and CEO of FinFit. "They recognize that contributing to the success of their clients means ensuring employees have the tools and resources they need to thrive. We are proud to bring holistic financial wellness services to the clients and employees of Oasis."
The FinFit platform includes personalized financial assessments, online education tools and resources, student loan services, budgeting apps, and member rewards, as well as financial solutions to assist the 78 percent of Americans living paycheck to paycheck who are struggling to achieve financial stability.
About FinFit
Founded in 2008, FinFit has grown to be the nation's largest holistic financial wellness benefit platform that has transformed thousands of lives, servicing over 150,000 clients. Through personalized financial assessments, premier educational resources and one-on-one financial coaching, employees are motivated to increase their financial knowledge and change their behavior to better manage their finances. FinFit helps to eliminate stress in the workplace by providing sensible financial solutions like early wage access, student loan services and consumer loans.
About Oasis, a Paychex® Company
Oasis is a national Professional Employer Organization (PEO) that specializes in providing human resources services, employee benefits administration, payroll and tax administration, risk management services and staffing solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses throughout the United States. Oasis is accredited by the Employer Services Assurance Corporation (ESAC) and the IRS has certified subsidiaries of Oasis to provide PEO services under the Small Business Efficiency Act (SBEA).