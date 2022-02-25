NEW YORK , Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Germany will register the highest growth rate of 36% among the other regions. Moreover, market growth in Germany will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
The Fingerprint Sensor Market Share in Europe is expected to increase by 436.52 million units from 2021 to 2026, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.
Regional Market Outlook
36% of the market's growth will originate from Germany during the forecast period. France and UK are the other key markets for fingerprint sensors in Europe. Market growth in Germany will be faster than the growth of the market in the Rest of Europe.
The significant increase in the investment in telecommunication technologies, such as 4G/5G, is expected to accelerate the adoption of smartphones, which will facilitate the fingerprint sensor market growth in Germany over the forecast period.
Fingerprint Sensor Market in Europe Facts at a Glance-
- Total Pages: 120
- Companies: 10+ – Including CMOS Sensor Inc., Egis Technology Inc., Fingerprint Cards AB, id3 Technologies, NEXT Biometrics Group ASA, Qualcomm Inc., Shanghai Oxi Technology Co. Ltd, Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd., Synaptics Inc., and VKANSEE among others
- Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis
- Segments: Application (mobile, PC, and access)
- Geographies: Germany, UK, France, and the Rest of Europe
Vendor Insights-
The fingerprint sensor market in Europe is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product innovation to compete in the market.
- CMOS Sensor Inc.- The company offers fingerprint sensor that includes contact image sensor technology, industrial proximity linear technology, space technology, optical fingerprint sensing technology, linear image sensor module technology.
- Egis Technology Inc.- The company offers fingerprint sensor that includes in-display fingerprint sensor, live finger detection, invisible fingerprint sensor, covered fingerprint sensors, fingerprint sensor with hard coating.
- Fingerprint Cards AB- The company offers fingerprint sensor that includes high accuracy for fingerprint recognition, long term stability, non-intrusive technique.
Latest Drivers & Trends of the Market-
- Fingerprint Sensor Market in Europe Driver:
- Rising number of data security breach incidents:
One of the key factors driving the fingerprint sensors market growth in Europe is the rising number of data security breach incidents. For instance, ransomware took advantage of a known vulnerability in the Microsoft Windows operating system. Microsoft, however, had already released a patch to fix this vulnerability; however, the IT departments of most of the organizations did not take it seriously and did not install the patch. This ignorance resulted in a malware attack and encrypted the data of many systems and devices, and it demanded a ransom to provide the decryption key. This ransomware was also able to infect other Windows devices on the same network, which multiplied the severity of the incident. These incidents do not honor any country's political or jurisdictional boundaries and can be carried out sitting anywhere in the world. Thus, the rising number of data security breach incidents is expected to propel the adoption of fingerprint sensors in Europe during the forecast period.
- Fingerprint Sensor Market in Europe Trend:
- Evolution of 3D fingerprint authentication:
The ultrasonic-based technology is engineered to capture 3D acoustic details within the outer layers of the skin, enabling superior image quality for more accurate capture and the recognition of unique and subtle fingerprint characteristics. Capacitive touch-based sensors use electrical current to create the image of the user's fingerprint. Owing to the limitations of capacitive sensors, only a surface-level impression of the fingerprint is captured. Using high-frequency sound waves, a highly detailed 3D image of the unique and subtle features of a user's fingerprint can be created (by penetrating the outer layers of the skin). Such technological innovations are expected to support the growth of the market in focus in the coming years.
Fingerprint Sensor Market In Europe Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 15.78%
Market growth 2022-2026
436.52 mn units
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
21.61
Regional analysis
Germany, UK, France, and Rest of Europe
Performing market contribution
Germany at 36%
Key consumer countries
Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
CMOS Sensor Inc., Egis Technology Inc., Fingerprint Cards AB, id3 Techologies, NEXT Biometrics Group ASA, Qualcomm Inc., Shanghai OXi Technology Co. Ltd, Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd., Synaptics Inc., and VKANSEE
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization preview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 01: Parent market
2.2: Market Characteristics
Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics
2.2 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Electronic equipment and instruments
2.2.1 Inputs
2.2.2 Inbound logistics
2.2.3 Operations
2.2.4 Outbound logistics
2.2.5 Marketing and sales
2.2.6 After-sales service
2.2.7 Support activities
2.2.8 Innovations
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 05: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 (million units)
Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2021
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Mobile
- PC
- Access
Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Application
Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application
5.3 Mobile - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 17: Mobile - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)
Exhibit 18: Mobile - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.4 PC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 19: PC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)
Exhibit 20: PC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.5 Access - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 21: Access - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)
Exhibit 22: Access - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.6 Market opportunity by Application
Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Application
6 Customer landscape
6.1 Overview
Exhibit 24: Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
7.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison
7.3 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 27: Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)
Exhibit 28: Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.4 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 29: UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)
Exhibit 30: UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.5 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 31: France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)
Exhibit 32: France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.6 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 33: Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)
Exhibit 34: Rest of Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.7 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 35: Market opportunity by geography (million units)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Rising number of data security breach incidents
8.1.2 Extensive use of fingerprint sensors in consumer electronic devices for biometric authentication
8.1.3 Rising adoption of biometric systems in enterprises
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 Security of fingerprint data within the system
8.2.2 Increased adoption of substitute technologies, such as face and iris scanning
8.2.3 Intense competition among vendors
Exhibit 36: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Evolution of 3D fingerprint authentication
8.3.2 Increasing demand for ultrasonic fingerprint sensors
8.3.3 Increasing instances of security breaches in various industries
9. Vendor Landscape
10.1 Competitive scenario
10.2 Vendor landscape
Exhibit 37 Vendor Landscape
10.3 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 38: Landscape disruption
10.4 Industry risks
Exhibit 39: Industry risks
11. Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 40: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 41: Market positioning of vendors
10.3 CMOS Sensor Inc.
Exhibit 42: CMOS Sensor Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 43: CMOS Sensor Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 44: CMOS Sensor Inc. - Key offerings
10.4 Egis Technology Inc.
Exhibit 45: Egis Technology Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 46: Egis Technology Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 47: Egis Technology Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 48: Egis Technology Inc. - Segment focus
10.5 Fingerprint Cards AB
Exhibit 49: Fingerprint Cards AB - Overview
Exhibit 50: Fingerprint Cards AB - Product and service
Exhibit 51: Fingerprint Cards AB - Key news
Exhibit 52: Fingerprint Cards AB - Key offerings
10.6 id3 Techologies
Exhibit 53: id3 Techologies - Overview
Exhibit 54: id3 Techologies - Product and service
Exhibit 55: id3 Techologies - Key offerings
10.7 NEXT Biometrics Group ASA
Exhibit 56: NEXT Biometrics Group ASA - Overview
Exhibit 57: NEXT Biometrics Group ASA - Business segments
Exhibit 58: NEXT Biometrics Group ASA - Key offerings
10.8 Qualcomm Inc.
Exhibit 59: Qualcomm Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 60: Qualcomm Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 61: Qualcomm Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 62: Qualcomm Inc. - Segment focus
10.9 Shanghai OXi Technology Co. Ltd
Exhibit 63: Shanghai OXi Technology Co. Ltd - Overview
Exhibit 64: Shanghai OXi Technology Co. Ltd - Product and service
Exhibit 65: Shanghai OXi Technology Co. Ltd - Key offerings
10.10 Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd.
Exhibit 66: Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 67: Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd. - Business segments
Exhibit 68: Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd. – Key news
Exhibit 69: Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
10.11 Synaptics Inc.
Exhibit 70: Synaptics Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 71: Synaptics Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 72: Synaptics Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 73: Synaptics Inc. - Segment focus
10.12 VKANSEE
Exhibit 74: VKANSEE - Overview
Exhibit 75: VKANSEE - Product and service
Exhibit 76: VKANSEE - Key offerings
12. Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.1.1 Market definition
12.1.2 Objectives
12.1.3 Notes and caveats
12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 77: Currency conversion rates for US$
12.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 78: Research Methodology
Exhibit 79: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 80: Information sources
