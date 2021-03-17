GENEVA, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FinLab is pleased to announce the release of PackHedge™ v.5.6. which provides many new features and enhanced functions. Investment managers will particularly appreciate the extensive performance metrics capabilities provided with the Portfolio Accounting and Proforma Portfolio tools. The "Performance" window available in both Portfolios and Proformas allows users to dynamically view a comprehensive choice of performance metrics which include: Standalone Performance, IRR/MWR (Internal Rate of Return, Money Weighted Return), Modified Dietz, True TWR (Time Weighted Return), Linked IRR (Modified BAI), Linked Modified Dietz and RoR (Rate of Return).
The Performance window(s) can be dynamically set up by any breakdown classification for any number of layers from a selection such as Sector, Geography, Currency, Asset, etc. These breakdowns are aggregated to each layer which provide the selected breakdown performance metric(s).
"Investors, portfolio managers and their clients have their preferences for which performance metrics that they chose to use to measure the performance of their portfolios and the positions therein," FinLab's CEO, Denis de Pentheny O'Kelly stated, "the Performance window is unique in providing such an easy-to-use interface to select and view any preferred performance metric and to very easily switch between one performance metric and another. In addition, any preferences for understanding and monitoring the breakdowns of the performance metric(s) is also provided."
As with all the information available in PackHedge™ all these performance metrics and the related breakdown results are available for use in the powerful PackHedge™ custom reporting utility.
Many other enhancements have been added to the portfolio management tools, these include: Commitment Reset transactions now allow simpler specification of remaining commitment and/or incremental commitment. Improvements for transaction(s) import and export. Portfolio Balance Sheet enhancements with begin/end partial period aggregation with indicators. Liquidity terms have been expanded for additional variables such as, Investor Gate(s) over specified period(s) with keep base for next period and specifying allowed full redemption(s) over various period(s).
Various other key features of this release of PackHedge™ v.5.6. include: A mechanism to automatically create customized file names for custom reports as they are generated based on any required variables. Additional Rich Tooltips to improve navigation and ease-of-use. Enhancements providing improvements and new features to the Excel tool used for importing both times series and qualitative data from Excel into PackHedge™. Improved ease-of-use and flexibility in creating any type of new investment vehicle(s), for example: Art Collection, Classic Cars, Start-Ups, etc.
About FinLab
FinLab Solutions SA is a software solutions company that develops, distributes and supports one of the world's most advanced investment industry solutions for Alternative/Hedge funds, Private Equity funds, Mutual/Traditional funds and most other investment instruments such as UCITS, ETFs, Equities, Real Estate, Art Collections, etc. and which provides: quantitative and qualitative research and analysis, risk analysis, stress testing, factor analysis, scenario analysis, exposure analysis, contribution and attribution analysis, asset allocation, portfolio construction and management, shadow accounting for portfolios, managed accounts and funds of funds, due diligence, document management, workflow and financial innovation.
The company's solution PackHedge™, provides a series of state-of-the-art modular software tools in a single fully integrated platform that provides: unmatched portfolio construction and management tools for complete proforma portfolio simulation and/or comprehensive portfolio construction and management for mixed asset portfolios, managed accounts or funds of funds with liquidity ladder analysis, contribution analysis, attribution analysis and exposure analysis. PackHedge™ offers the most advanced analysis tools including: stress testing, factor analysis, scenario analysis, sensitivity analysis, portfolio optimization, style analysis and peer group analysis, extensive risk analysis and statistics, PCA (principal component analysis) and cluster analysis. Comprehensive CRM, Outlook synchronization, document management, Mail Robot, workflow management tools including setting limits and alarms. PackHedge™ is built on a unique and powerful multi-source, multi-currency, multi-frequency qualitative and quantitative data management model. PackHedge™ includes data aggregation, extensive statistical analysis and charting, a multi-dimensional query engine, and an extremely flexible, easy to use and powerful custom reporting and batch report production capabilities. In addition, tools to manage time series imports and customizable due diligence questionnaires are provided to ensure full data integrity. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.
For more information please visit FinLab's web site http://www.finlab.com or please contact:
FinLab Solutions SA, 11 Rue Maunoir, CH-1207 Geneva, Switzerland.
Denis de Pentheny O'Kelly: +41-22-548-0027 or +1-302-468-6927 or ddepokelly@finlab.com.
