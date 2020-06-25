BOSTON, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FinMason, a FinTech firm and investment analytics provider that enables WealthTech platforms to accelerate development and time-to-market, today announced that it has launched the second phase of its fixed income analytics offering – municipal bond analytics – for the retail wealth management and asset management communities.
"Municipal bonds have always been a challenge for analytics providers," said Saeid Hoseinzade, PhD, Head of Fixed Income at FinMason. "Consuming, cleaning, and analyzing pricing and terms and conditions for a million municipal bonds requires a reliable and powerful infrastructure, which typically comes at a high cost. FinMason's modern calculation platform enables delivery of accurate and comprehensive daily analytics on the entire muni universe at a reasonable cost."
FinMason's municipal bond rollout covers the entire municipal bond universe across all 50 states, DC, and U.S. territories such as Puerto Rico, the U.S Virgin Islands, and Guam. It includes more than 30 analytics, calculated daily, on over a million municipal bonds. Last month, FinMason launched coverage of the entire global government and corporate bond universe. With today's launch, FinMason is now able to provide sophisticated fixed income analytics on virtually all individual fixed income securities typically found in the retail wealth marketplace – roughly one and a half million individual bonds. The fixed income initiative also extends to producing institutional-grade fixed income analytics on mutual funds, ETFs, UCITS, and SMAs.
"We are positioning ourselves to be the vendor of choice when it comes to fixed income analytics for the retail wealth community, something that is badly needed as investors stretch for yield in this environment," said Kendrick Wakeman, CEO of FinMason. "We know that relatively few prospects or clients have individual bond positions, so our API solution enables platforms to analyze these bonds only as needed. This allows you to service all prospects and clients affordably."
This launch closely follows the announcement that RiskPro, a leading provider of risk solutions to the RIA community, has selected FinMason to enhance their sophisticated fixed income risk calculations.
FinMason, one of the world's largest investment analytics engines for financial services platforms, enables WealthTech platforms to accelerate development and time-to-market while retaining control of their user experience. Built with speed, flexibility, and scalability in mind, the financial technology firm calculates and delivers more than 700 analytics on every publicly-traded asset in the world via one simple API. For more information, visit www.finmason.com.