VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Finn AI, a leading provider of AI powered customer service for banks and credit unions, today announced that its conversational AI chatbot is now available via Q2's Innovation Studio. Effective immediately, financial institutions on the Q2 digital banking platform can add Finn AI's conversational AI assistance to their mobile and online banking experiences.
Q2's Innovation Studio solution helps banks and credit unions quickly and efficiently deliver differentiated experiences to their end-users. Built on Q2's flexible, modern, and open digital banking platform, Q2 Innovation Studio enables financial institutions (FIs) to innovate faster to meet their account holders' needs and expectations.
"We are excited to expand our relationship with Q2 and to offer our innovative customer experience technology to Q2's banking customers," said Jake Tyler, CEO of Finn AI. "Through the Finn integration with the Q2 digital banking platform, Finn AI offers a fast path to a conversational customer experience through our automated, 24/7 digital engagement."
The Finn AI banking chatbot is an AI-driven conversational assistant – built specifically for banks and credit unions – that enhances the customer experience by using easy to understand language to improve digital engagement. Each Finn AI virtual assistant is trained in banking "out of the box" and aggregates data from all customers for a dedicated library of banking-specific inquiries and pre-defined responses.
The Q2 Partner Accelerator Program allows financial services companies to leverage the Q2 SDK and create standard integrations of their technology with Finn AI. Financial institutions can work with Finn AI to purchase their solutions and rapidly deploy the standardized integrations to their account holders, shortening long sales cycles and customizing integrations by offering a standard integration that works across all 450+ Q2 customers.
The Q2 Partner Accelerator Program is a part of Q2's Innovation Studio, which is a portfolio of technologies and programs financial institutions and fintechs can leverage to design, develop, and distribute innovative products, services, and features through digital banking.
More information on the Q2 Innovation Studio and Q2 Partner Accelerator can be found here: http://q2.com/innovation-studio.
About Finn AI
Founded in 2014, Finn AI is the leading AI-powered chatbot platform for banks and credit unions, working with top financial institutions including one of the largest US card networks, a top 10 US retail bank, ATB Financial, United Federal Credit Union, Banpro Grupo Promerica, TymeBank and more. Banks and credit unions use the award-winning Finn AI chatbot to transform and deepen customer engagement, while delivering the operational efficiencies and cost savings of conversational AI. For more information visit http://www.finn.ai.
