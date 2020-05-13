PARIS and NEW YORK, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Véronique Simon-Cluzel – a 15-year health communications veteran whose experience includes working with medical associations, biopharma companies, and government agencies, joins FINN Partners as vice president. Before joining FINN, Véronique Simon-Cluzel worked on autism advocacy within the French Secretary of State for People with Disabilities and served as a journalist covering wellness and health for women on a variety of magazines. This is a new position; Véronique Simon-Cluzel reports to Marie-Hélène Coste, senior partner, and Mina Volovitch, senior partner, FINN Paris.
Véronique Simon-Cluzel was public relations head for the ARC Foundation for Cancer Research before taking the responsibility of the communication on the national autism strategy at the French Secretary of State for People with Disabilities. She was also a consulting director for varied specialist health communication agencies for 10 years. During that time, she led communication campaigns for clients such as the French Association for Urology, French Federation for Diabetes, French Society for Otorhinolaryngology, French Society for Radiology, Merck Serono, Biogen, Janssen, AstraZeneca, HRA Pharma, B Braun, Boston Scientific and other global health organizations.
"It's a privilege to welcome Véronique to FINN," notes Marie-Hélène Coste, who joined FINN in December 2019 via the acquisition of Medical & Health Consulting (MHC). "I've admired and worked with Véronique many times throughout her career as a patient-policy advocate, journalist and thought leadership communicator. Our continued growth enables us to tap into exceptional talent like Véronique's in our dedicated mission to improve people's health."
Passionate about providing hope for patients and caregivers, she has worked on awareness campaigns in a range of medical specialties including cancer, diabetes, heart, gastrointestinal and neurologic ailments and women's health priorities.
"I have known and admired the FINN Health Practice leadership for many years – as industry colleagues and partners," reflects Véronique Simon-Cluzel. "As a patient and policy advocate who appreciates the importance of private-public partnerships to advance people's health, this represents a tremendous opportunity to grow a career and improve human health."
