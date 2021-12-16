TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Senso, a fintech analytics startup that helps mortgage lenders build proactive relationships with borrowers, announced its participation in the Independent Community Bankers of America's (ICBA) fourth annual ICBA ThinkTECH Accelerator, in partnership with The Venture Center. The ICBA ThinkTECH Accelerator program fosters fintech-community bank collaboration through a rigorous 16-week program featuring a four-week incubator and a 12-week accelerator. This year's program will provide a hybrid of on-site and virtual collaboration opportunities.
"When borrowers dream of their next home, they often start by engaging a realtor who works with them to get pre-qualified before home showings. We flip that dynamic on its head by enabling banks to proactively identify homebuyers within their existing portfolio, qualify their buying power, and surface up engaging insights that guide them through the discovery process," said Saroop Bharwani, CEO and co-founder of Senso. "By adding Senso to their customer-engagement strategy, bank partners will be more likely to build trusted and long-lasting relationships with borrowers."
Senso partners with banks to identify and engage prospective borrowers before their next home purchase. By proactively prequalifying active borrowers months in advance, Senso increases application completion rates by nurturing borrowers with enhanced insights which guide them throughout the complex homebuying process.
"Senso was chosen from hundreds of candidates for this year's program based on the strength of its offering, the vision of its founders, and our shared goal to blend the best of technology with standout service for an unmatched customer experience," said ICBA Senior Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer Charles Potts. "Innovation is key across the financial services landscape, and forums like the ICBA ThinkTECH Accelerator help ensure community banks are well equipped to meet the 21st-century needs of their diverse clientele—today, tomorrow, and well into the future."
"Partnering with ICBA to select and mentor relevant companies, and to help enhance community bank innovation, is an honor and a privilege," said Wayne Miller, executive director of The Venture Center. "For fintechs seeking meaningful relationships with community bank innovators, the fourth ICBA ThinkTECH Accelerator provides a platform with abundant opportunity."
With the MBA forecasting $1.73T in purchase originations in 2022, Senso enables originators and servicers to automate highly personalized nurturing campaigns at a scale and velocity that eclipses typical outbound campaigns, resulting in accelerated mortgage growth, and reduced advertising spend — along with the ability to focus sales teams on high-yield targets.
To learn more about the ICBA ThinkTECH Accelerator program visit icba.org/thinktech/accelerator.
About ICBA
The Independent Community Bankers of America® creates and promotes an environment where community banks flourish. ICBA is dedicated exclusively to representing the interests of the community banking industry and its membership through effective advocacy, best-in-class education, and high-quality products and services.
With nearly 50,000 locations nationwide, community banks constitute roughly 99 percent of all banks, employ nearly 700,000 Americans and are the only physical banking presence in one in three U.S. counties. Holding nearly $5.9 trillion in assets, over $4.9 trillion in deposits, and more than $3.5 trillion in loans to consumers, small businesses and the agricultural community, community banks channel local deposits into the Main Streets and neighborhoods they serve, spurring job creation, fostering innovation and fueling their customers' dreams in communities throughout America. For more information, visit ICBA's website at http://www.icba.org.
About The Venture Center
The Venture Center's immersive accelerator programs are designed to accelerate the growth of early- to late-stage companies and help validate their solutions for real-world problems. Our methodology provides a unique opportunity to connect with community bank executives, receive seed investment, and learn from a comprehensive curriculum aiding in strategically addressing go-to-market, business, and finance challenges. Learn more at http://www.venturecenter.co. Follow The Venture Center on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.
About Senso
Senso strives to provide anyone dreaming of their next home purchase with a better experience from their existing financial institution. Built with the homebuyer in mind, Senso is a Toronto-based intelligence and engagement platform designed to help mortgage lenders build long-lasting relationships by proactively engaging borrowers leading up to their next home purchase. Senso enables financial institutions to proactively provide prospective borrowers with highly relevant insights months before their next home purchase. To learn more, visit senso.ai.
