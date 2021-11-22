NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fintech Blockchain Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the fintech blockchain market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 9.34 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The high compatibility with the environment of the financial services industry and faster transactions are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as data privacy and security concerns will challenge market growth.
The fintech blockchain market report is segmented by Component (platform and services) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). North America will be the leading region with 44% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for fintech blockchain in North America.
Some Companies Mentioned:
- Accenture Plc
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.
- Infosys Ltd.
- Intel Corp.
Fintech Blockchain Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of over 63%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 9.34 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
62.00
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 44%
Key consumer countries
US, China, UK, Canada, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Accenture Plc, Amazon.com Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
