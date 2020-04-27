- Kalamata Capital Group and its affiliates (Kalamata) have partnered with a bank that is an SBA-approved lender to provide automatic Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans to small businesses. - You don't have to be an existing Kalamata customer to apply, which makes Kalamata a resource if you're struggling to be approved for a PPP loan by your bank. - Even though small businesses can receive PPP loans of up to $10 million, Kalamata is only processing loans of up to $2 million. - When you apply online, the platform will tell you whether your business is eligible for a PPP loan and how much you may be eligible to receive.