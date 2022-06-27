Next-generation global payment ecosystem deploying product management platform to create and shares roadmaps, improving focus and collaboration across the organization
HAMBURG, Germany, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UK fintech company Paysend is using airfocus to create and share product roadmaps across the company, providing greater transparency around priorities and enabling it to deliver better products to its seven million customers.
Next-generation global payment ecosystem Paysend works with businesses and consumers alike, helping them to send money to more than 150 countries worldwide. The product team focuses on delivering the features and functionality that will provide the most value for customers.
Although hugely successful, Paysend faced a lack of transparency and collaboration among its product teams as to what they should focus on in order to enhance the customer experience. Without that, the leadership team then lacked confidence it was doing the right thing for customers, as Ben Chisell, Chief Product Officer, Paysend, explains:
"We were struggling to deliver new functionality as quickly as we wanted, but using airfocus to create and share product roadmaps has meant that the entire organization is clear on priorities for products and features. airfocus gives us that single view of what to focus on, offering understanding and full transparency, which allows us to ship the right features faster and provide more impact for our customers."
As a fully remote company with more than 600 employees in 20+ countries, a modern product management tool is vital for Paysend to keep delivering innovative and valuable products and features, such as its recent launches to help customers improve their financial health - Credit Builder and Pay Later, which are part of the Paysend Grow product suite.
Using airfocus' roadmap functionality means that Paysend product teams can meet virtually once a week and run through the latest board with everything currently being built by the engineering team, explored by the design team, and thought through and defined by the product team. Having done so, the Paysend product team can then understand what issues it has in each area and go and help where it is most needed.
"Unquestionably, the main benefit we've seen from airfocus has been the improved transparency and clarity about what's being worked on for our products," continued Ben Chisell, Paysend. "But it also comes with powerful tools that allow us to ask specific questions to our customers and use their feedback to support the decisions that we're making.
"Some product management platforms dictate how you should use them, but because airfocus is fully customizable and modular, we can use it in the ways that best suit our specific needs. Another thing we have noticed is the increase in impact that we've had on the objectives and key results that we set at the start of each quarter. Product OKRs are important to us and give us the direction and clarity we need."
airfocus is the world's first fully customizable, flexible, and modular product management platform and is used by organizations worldwide, including Flowe, eBay, and Shopify.
"We know that not every company has the same requirements from a product management platform, so we've made airfocus fully modular, scalable, and customizable so that users can use only the features that will make a difference to them," said Malte Scholz, CEO, airfocus. "A fintech leader such as Paysend is fully committed to delivering the best products and features for its customers, and for them to have chosen airfocus to support this shows the value our modular approach can bring."
