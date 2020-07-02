JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Revenued, a financial technology company founded in 2018, announced today the acquisition of Sky Bridge Business Funding, a small business financing company founded in 2017, to further establish the company's vision of helping small businesses have access to the tools and solutions needed for growth.
Sol Lax, CEO of Revenued, says "Revenued has established itself as a leading provider of financial technology, most recently providing the application platform to process over $1.45 Billion in Paycheck Protection Program loans through Cross River Bank. Now, with the acquisition of Sky Bridge Business Funding, Revenued will also be able to provide a direct financial solution for businesses in need."
"The Revenued logo has a plant-like symbol which represents growth" Lax continues, "The acquisition of Sky Bridge Business Funding is a natural next move for Revenued as we grow closer to our vision of helping small businesses succeed. We look forward to continuing to provide useful tools and information for businesses at Revenued, all while offering financing solutions as well. "
"We're excited for this opportunity and intend this to be one step in the right direction as we plan to launch a business credit card under the Revenued brand later this year," SVP of Sales Jake Lerner says, "The Sky Bridge Business Funding service team already has a 5-star approval rating and we commit to maintaining that reputation under our new brand name."
About Revenued
Revenued was founded by a team of pioneers from the alternative small business financing industry that have provided more than 18,000 businesses with over $684 million in financing. The Revenued Card utilizes alternative credit scoring to provide businesses across the U.S. access to capital that are otherwise not offered due to subprime credit.