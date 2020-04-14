ATLANTA, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ternio, a leading fintech company providing real-world utility of cryptocurrency, today introduced an unprecedented rewards program to its BlockCard. Available immediately, all BlockCard users will be entitled to earn 6.38% back in cryptocurrency on all BlockCard purchases, with no ceiling on those rewards. Ternio's BlockCard now offers the industry's highest crypto rewards program of any major debit or credit card on the market.
Unlike other rewards programs which tout high percentages, but limit a cardholder's earning potential or create hoops to jump through to redeem, Ternio's BlockCard has no ceiling on the rewards and are automatically distributed to BlockCard accounts each month. Rewards can then be used instantly on BlockCard at over 53 million merchants worldwide. All point-of-sale purchases are entitled to rewards, with no limitations and no hoops to jump through to use the rewards. Gas, groceries, mobile phone bills, and more all qualify.
Ternio has made headlines in recent months with its BlockCard by releasing game-changing features that are unmatched by market alternatives. Functionality like instant virtual card issuance, rate cuts of 90%, compatibility with Apple, Google, and Samsung Pay, plus a number of licensing partnerships have made BlockCard the top choice among cryptocurrency enthusiasts.
"At Ternio, we always want to push the idea of what's possible in the cryptocurrency space while driving value for our ecosystem," said Ian Kane, co-founder at Ternio. "The new BlockCard rewards program is another iteration in that journey. This rewards program will surely raise some eyebrows inside the crypto community and is another step towards driving mass adoption of cryptocurrency to people on the sidelines."
Cryptocurrency enthusiasts interested in learning more about the BlockCard Crypto Rewards Program can visit https://getblockcard.com/rewards/.
About Ternio:
Ternio is a leading blockchain company providing white-label technology to enterprise organizations which gives blockchain and cryptocurrency real-world application. BlockCard™ is a crypto debit card platform enabling cardholders to purchase what they want with cryptocurrency anywhere major credit cards are accepted. BlockCard is the fastest, cheapest, and most convenient way for consumers to use their cryptocurrency when and how they want. Learn more about Ternio at https://ternio.io or BlockCard at https://getblockcard.com.
